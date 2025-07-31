Congratulations if you survived any of these 17 questionable parenting habits without a bit of emotional damage

Life Ask Reddit parenting

Every child is different, but kids generally do a lot of the same stuff. They get messy. They break things. They make loud noises.

Since the dawn of time, parents have been looking for ways to curb those behaviors. And yet, is that really the right response?

A recent Reddit thread ignited a fierce online debate about the outsized impact certain commonly accepted parenting techniques can have on children.

What’s one “normal” parenting rule you secretly think is emotionally damaging AF?

The responses really open up a new perspective on what it means to discipline an emotionally maturing human being. Kids have no idea what they’re doing – and sometimes, it seems, neither do the parents.

1.

Constant teasing. My dad and brother were horrible for it. Not mean necessarily but just constant. I think that’s why I try not to show emotion about anything. Also, using anything a parent has done for you against you. My kids didn’t ask to be here, I’m not going to throw in their face constantly “what I gave up”, makes a kid feel pretty crappy.

PinkZebraHoodie

2.

Not letting them do messy activities or shouting because their clothes got dirty… Like damn why go to a beach with a kid then shout if they get sand in their shoes etc ….

Particular_Aide_3825

3.

Silent Treatment

LoudmouthGardyloo

4.

I find it ironic that kids are expected to have emotional regulation when their parents yell at them for having emotions.

majesticSkyZombie

5.

Constantly asking kids if they have a boyfriend or girlfriend, especially preschool and grade school aged kids. I mean, why? How young do you think kids should start feeling inadequate regarding romantic relationships? It is just too weird.

NullRazor

6.

Being dismissive of their children’s interests. For example, telling your kid that their favorite group isn’t “real music” or that their favorite cartoon is obnoxious. Every generation of kids had trends/fads/media that their parents just didn’t get. Break the cycle by tolerating anything that isn’t actively harmful or dangerous.

DeliciousShelter9984

7.

Forcing physical affection like hugs/kisses teaches kids their boundaries don’t matter, and constantly defaulting to screens instead of interaction just reinforces emotional distance. Meanwhile, violating privacy by snooping through their stuff erodes trust in ways that linger for years. It’s wild how many “normal” parenting habits prioritize convenience or control over a kid’s emotional well-being. Kids remember which adults made them feel respected, or like an afterthought.

noleter

8.

The clean plate club. Aka forcing your kid to finish every bite of food on their plate no matter what. It’s an objectively terrible way to teach kids how to get proper portions because it’s counter-productive. All it teaches them is how to force themselves to eat even after they’re sick or full, which often leads them (and future generations of their family!) to be morbidly obese for life.,

BubbleGumBart

9.