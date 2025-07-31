What’s a red flag in a job interview that says ‘walk away’? – 17 workplace warning signs to look out for

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Job interviews can be stressful situations, and you’re likely to do anything to make yourself look good to your potential employer.

But that doesn’t mean you should bend over backwards for them. In fact, you should be alert to warning signs that could be staring you straight in the face.

To give you an idea of what to look out for, your-reddit-plug2 put this question to the wise folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a red flag in a job interview that says ‘walk away’?’

Here are the top signs that it’s time to run.

1.

‘When they try to offer you a salary that’s lower than what they’re offering. Like, the job ad says $50k-70k, but they try to offer you $40k. AND they try to justify it by saying you’re “not experienced enough.” Except you ARE experienced enough, you might even have more than enough experience.’

-Throwaway03461

2.

‘”We like to hustle and not limit ourselves to regular office hours” …NO THANK YOU.’

-rhubarb-81635

3.

‘During one of my interviews, as I was talking to the hiring manager, I could tell he’s a little sarcastic, power tripping, bitch. His assistant was sitting across from me and he looked depressed like he just wanted to quit on the spot. Sometimes the red flag is reading people’s body language on how the boss enters the room.’

-Sir_Wank_aL0T1

4.

‘-We are like a family here. (They mean the dysfunctional abusive kind.)’

-much-east-9848

5.

‘When they ask if I have any questions for them, I ask “what do you like about working here?” If they take too long to answer or can’t name anything, it’s pretty much guaranteed I won’t like working there.’

-YounomsayinMawfk

6.

‘Ready to schedule your 5th interview?’

-PMyourTastefulNudes

7.

‘They won’t discuss salary or benefits.’

-Fit-Promise262

8.

‘When they expect you to treat a dead-end job like a career.’

-Patient-Public9728

9.