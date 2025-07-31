Entertainment UK vs US

An American made a video of ‘things in a British grocery store that would send Americans into a coma’ and it sparked a transatlantic barney

David Harris. Updated July 31st, 2025

Us Brits are used to Europeans criticising our food, and when that criticism comes from the French, Spanish or Italian visitors to our country then we’re prepared to concede the point.

But when an American has the temerity to visit our supermarkets and have a go at our groceries, then that’s altogether a different kettle of fish.

To illustrate the point, have a look at this video posted by Paige Wester on TikTok, then shared by Financial Dystopia on Twitter. You can probably already guess at the entertaining replies it provoked.

War is declared!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2