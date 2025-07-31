An American made a video of ‘things in a British grocery store that would send Americans into a coma’ and it sparked a transatlantic barney

Entertainment UK vs US

Us Brits are used to Europeans criticising our food, and when that criticism comes from the French, Spanish or Italian visitors to our country then we’re prepared to concede the point.

But when an American has the temerity to visit our supermarkets and have a go at our groceries, then that’s altogether a different kettle of fish.

To illustrate the point, have a look at this video posted by Paige Wester on TikTok, then shared by Financial Dystopia on Twitter. You can probably already guess at the entertaining replies it provoked.

Things in British grocery store that would send Americans into a coma pic.twitter.com/ktUtSdR4Lt — Financial Dystopia (@financedystop) July 27, 2025

War is declared!

1.

It's exactly what I expected. Pretty standard British fare: beans, blood pudding, pie everything and unrefrigerated eggs is just the norm in Europe. Boring, bland diet. — Florida Living (JustOh) (@myacatt51) July 27, 2025

2.

So if the US diet is so good how is it that your obesity level is around 46% as opposed to under 30% in the UK? — Yancy (@Hazelwoc) July 28, 2025

3.

Get back to us when you discover real cheese and unbleached chicken. — Ruth…Running on Empty (@BroughtToBook) July 28, 2025

4.

I’m from London and moved to USA and I promise you the supermarkets have more variety than any American supermarket. I can get African, Asian, Caribbean, middle eastern food at most supermarkets in London. Same can’t be said about here. — East Med Badman (@DIAS) July 27, 2025

5.

There’s better food in North Korea wtf is this shit — shtykty (@shtykty) July 28, 2025

6.

'Not everything needs to be in a pie'? How wrong, almost every food type is improved by moving to pie format — The James Gang (@EmleyJames) July 28, 2025

7.

The thing that should send American's into a coma is how affordable fresh vegetables are in the UK compared to the US. — GodFearingTaco (@GodFearingTaco) July 28, 2025

8.

I was shocked when I heard Americans refrigerated their eggs, until I learned they do all their chicken farming in one region and then chill it and truck it all around the United states. While our eggs are fresh theirs are often weeks old. — Arg (@Argorash) July 28, 2025

9.