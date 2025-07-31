Meanwhile in Maga-land, Candace Owens doubled down on her ‘the French First Lady is a man’ claim with a theory that Mme Macron is her own brother

Politics France MAGA

Right-wing political commentator Candace Owens has got herself into legal hot water by repeatedly transvestigating Brigitte Macron, the wife of the President of France.

The President of France is suing Candace Owens for repeatedly claiming his wife was born a man. pic.twitter.com/jwloeg3T3g — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) July 23, 2025

Owens’ impending downfall has been met with exactly the amount of delight you’d expect.

Hear that? That’s the sound of Candace Owens shitting her pants. pic.twitter.com/ttwlAgrjCZ — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) July 23, 2025

I hope the Macrons take Candace Owens to the cleaners. pic.twitter.com/6viBPNv8nI — Nurses Against Dick Pics. (@ClaudetteGGibs1) July 24, 2025

It’s about damn time somebody sued Candace Owens. And some of the rest of y’all need to start suing these grifters too. Mhmm, bless it. Chicken bowl for lunch. pic.twitter.com/N4EBgl6qSn — Renee (@PettyLupone) July 23, 2025

The Macrons’ lawyer is almost certainly rubbing their hands with delight at Owens’ reaction to the lawsuit, which has been to dig in with her BS and provide them with more evidence against her.

I'm sure Candace Owens' attorneys are thrilled that she's just tweeting through the defamation lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/pGDK4jkRK7 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 26, 2025

If you were thinking that was reckless of her, you’d be correct, but she wasn’t done. There was a twist.

Candace Owens drops her NEW MACRON THEORY: the REAL Brigitte Trogneux died & her deathbed wish was to give her identity to her brother the FAKE Brigitte Macron. CANDACE'S EVIDENCE: "There's no evidence that Brigitte Trogneux died. There' no evidence of that. But that's what it… pic.twitter.com/fkO1NfiDwl — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) July 30, 2025

“Jean-Michel Trogneux took Brigitte Trogneux’s identity at some point. It’s very obvious he kind of becomes his sister. That’s what seems to be the most logical conclusion, based off of everything.”

I’m sorry – that is the most logical conclusion? That? This isn’t the first time Owens has spouted that particular hot take, but in case you were wondering, Mme Macron’s brother, Jean-Michel, is alive and has been seen in public at the same time as his sister.

Twitter weighed in.

I don’t think this is going to help her in the defamation lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/iSdrthStAA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 31, 2025

If you’re going to lose a lawsuit, you might as well go all in. https://t.co/1UZDEcNgUF — Melvin E. Edwards (@edwards21228) July 30, 2025

I can’t recall a more meteoric fall than the realtime happening of Candace Owens. She’s insane.

pic.twitter.com/0yjFsK8zu2 — Tandy (@dantypo) July 30, 2025

So now, according to Candace Owens, Brigitte Macron was born a woman, died, and with her dying wish passed on her identity to her brother. There's no way anyone still believes this crap right? Come on guys… You all got taken for a ride by an insane grifter. pic.twitter.com/ASSwUqpOAn — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) July 30, 2025

Is she going for an insanity defense? — Entropyrian (@entropyrian) July 30, 2025

Candace Owens and other right wing nuts like Alex Jones are literally some of the worst people on earth. They’re like a hair above pedophiles. The amount of damage they do with their disinformation and lies to an entire political landscape is almost incalculable. https://t.co/94OJ43fNxB — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) July 30, 2025

She’s a conman like trump who discovered that selling hate to ignorant bigots was a lucrative gig. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) July 31, 2025

Are there no asylums… https://t.co/WAPCZ9CwEJ — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) July 31, 2025

the most obvious grifter in the history of grifters is now embarking on a grift heretofore unseen, amazing https://t.co/Pox9MwhAbY — Jane Coaston ️ (@janecoaston) July 30, 2025

When you realize she can’t read French and she’s staked her entire career off the word of a tabloid reporter in Italy, you cannot deny she is insane. — AlaskaBird (@AlaskaBird__) July 30, 2025

Has she hired Saul Goodman as her defense lawyers? Why is she still talking when she needs to shut up — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) July 30, 2025

Sounds like she's gonna be paying for their next palace. — Tweaker of the House (@ClevelandB4858) July 30, 2025

Jean-Michel is her older brother and has been seen in public with her several times. Candace Owens, prepare for professional and financial oblivion. pic.twitter.com/FkvgwzUNk8 — Ben Carter (@BCJCarter) July 26, 2025

There must be some part of the brain that makes us capable of experiencing shame and the truly transcendent grifters among us clearly don’t have this part and it’s both awe-inspiring and horrifying https://t.co/Cynuvi7SZV — sean illing (@seanilling) July 30, 2025

You never know …

Next week: Candace reveals Queen Elizabeth was actually three corgis in a trench coat. — _ (@SundaeDivine) July 31, 2025

