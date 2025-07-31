Politics France MAGA

Meanwhile in Maga-land, Candace Owens doubled down on her ‘the French First Lady is a man’ claim with a theory that Mme Macron is her own brother

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 31st, 2025

Right-wing political commentator Candace Owens has got herself into legal hot water by repeatedly transvestigating Brigitte Macron, the wife of the President of France.

Owens’ impending downfall has been met with exactly the amount of delight you’d expect.

The Macrons’ lawyer is almost certainly rubbing their hands with delight at Owens’ reaction to the lawsuit, which has been to dig in with her BS and provide them with more evidence against her.

If you were thinking that was reckless of her, you’d be correct, but she wasn’t done. There was a twist.

“Jean-Michel Trogneux took Brigitte Trogneux’s identity at some point. It’s very obvious he kind of becomes his sister. That’s what seems to be the most logical conclusion, based off of everything.”

I’m sorry – that is the most logical conclusion? That? This isn’t the first time Owens has spouted that particular hot take, but in case you were wondering, Mme Macron’s brother, Jean-Michel, is alive and has been seen in public at the same time as his sister.

Twitter weighed in.

You never know …

Source Nathan Livingstone Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons