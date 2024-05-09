Entertainment funny

The sixth anniversary of Childish Gambino’s This is America sent this uncanny Call Me Maybe overdub viral again

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 9th, 2024

It’s an astonishing six years since Childish Gambino – the musical alter ego of actor Donald Glover – released his powerful commentary on violence and racism in the US.

The award-winning video led to a number of parodies, with one by YouTuber LOTI replacing the song with Carly Rae Jepson‘s Call Me Maybe. It worked a lot better than you’d expect.

CW: Simulated shooting.

When popculture reminded people of the anniversary of the original song, Meesh Hell gave a shout out to the edit.

Some people were seeing it for the first time, but even those who weren’t were reminded just how good a fit it was.

It turned out to be a bit of a coincidence, given that Kendrick Lamar and Drake are currently embroiled in a very public rap beef.

If you want to see (and hear) the original Childish Gambino video, you can do that here.

