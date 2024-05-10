People have been sharing things that are 100% certain to happen in Britain – 18 absolute sure bets

Life Britain

People have been sharing things that are absolutely, certainly, 100% guaranteed to happen in Britain after stevielfc76 asked this over on Reddit.

‘What are some British certainties?’

And they kindly offered up a few examples to get people thinking on the right track …

‘A Yorkshireman outside of Yorkshire must say they’re from Yorkshire at least once every ten minutes. ‘The mention of paddle boarding will be met with “good or your core” within a breath. ‘If you’re washing your car your neighbour is obliged to say “do mine next?” ‘What are some other British certainties?’

The answers came in thick and fast and these 18 people surely said it best.

1.

‘Someone arrives 5 minutes late to work.

“Afternoon”

elgrn1

2.

‘Cheers and waheys when a glass is dropped in a pub. Bonus points for someone saying, “Sack the juggler!”

Dr_Mijory_Marjorie

3.

“You all right?”

“Yes, thanks. You?”

“Yeah, thanks”

‘Even when one or both are not.’

CantSing4Toffee

4.

‘Slapping your knees as you stand up and saying “right” ad you make your way to leave an event.’

Ilejwads

5.

‘Muttering ‘ You’re welcome ‘ when met with silence after holding open a door.’

Cold_Table8497

6.

‘See some swans.

“They can break a grown man’s arm you know.”

HydroSandee

7.

“You can’t park there” being said for every broken or bent immobile car.’

One_Loquat_3737

8.

‘Asking a taxi driver been busy tonight or anywhere here is fine. Thanking the bus driver.’

messedup73

9.

‘After a really nice, sunny day in June…..

“Well, that’s summer over for the year!”

DemmickyOne