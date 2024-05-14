People shared the moment they realised they married the wrong person and this tale knocked the rest out of the park

Life marriage relationships

Around four in 10 of people who get married in the UK end up getting divorced, but the moment of realisation that they’ve hooked up with the wrong person comes rather quicker for some than it does for others.

Really quickly, it turns out, after Embarrassed-Floor407 asked this question over on Reddit.

‘At what moment did you realise you married the wrong person?’

And it prompted lots of eye-opening and often very sad stories, for obvious reasons.

1.

‘On our honeymoon I got sun stroke and he said, Thanks for ruining my fucking vacation.’

HeyYall_4792

2.

‘On the flight home from the honeymoon. Missed our flight because she had to argue about everything. Got upgraded to first class.. the wine was truth serum.

‘Kids, ALWAYS trap yourself on a boat with someone for a week BEFORE you legally entangle yourself!

Shiddy_Wiki

3.

‘When she sat me down and with a straight face said “I’ve thought about this and you’re not going to exercise anymore.”

‘I was jogging a few miles a day and would usually bring kids with in running stroller.

‘She said you’re a father and it’s too time consuming. That’s when I realized I made a terrible mistake lol.

‘Catching her with another man in my car didn’t help the case to stay married.’

Loud-Demand2725

4.

‘When my Mom died and he said “That’s too bad”.

Old-Fun9568

5.

‘We had been married for 8 years when my ex-husband, in a drunken moment of painful honesty, decided to tell me he only married me for my considerable inheritance. Bye.’

Kfaith629

6.

‘When I found out he had been living a full double life and was in a secret satanic cult, had a long term mistress and was using prostitutes.’

austinbitchofanubis

7.

‘I made a small ring holder in wood working when I was 14, my teacher looked at it and said “wow, you should keep that and give that to your wife” and I thought that was a good idea, and considered it romantic.

‘It was admittedly a simple piece … but it all came together quite well and looked elegant. I looked after it for 15 years and gave it to her on our wedding night along with the back story of why it was special. She looked at me and said, “Why would I want this? I already have one.”

justdisposablefun

8.

‘Engaged not quite married yet.

‘When I had been on mandatory bedrest and caring for our infant son, after having emergency surgery for nearly bleeding to death after a miscarriage, and he came home from work and looked me dead in the face and said “why aren’t the fucking dishes done?”

‘Called my mom the next morning and told her I was leaving. Hightailed it out of there 2 weeks later.’

IanItz

9.

‘Got off the plane in Hawaii for our honeymoon. Rented a convertable and stopped at a scenic over look. She didn’t appreciate the moment at all. I knew right then and there I made the worst mistake of my life. I knew it.’

Lower_Pace6416

But of all the tales, this one surely knocked the rest out of the park

This answer to a Reddit question of "when did you realise you married the wrong person?" really made me laugh.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Ooof!

I think it’s because we can see the scene but we can HEAR the chimes — BatNab (@BatNab71) May 12, 2024

To conclude …

‘This is a thread where single people really shouldn’t be on, and also really should be on.’

The_GeneralsPin

Source u/Embarrassed-Floor407