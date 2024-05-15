Politics commons Mps

Labour MPs actually did this to troll their Tory counterparts and it’s the funniest Commons thing for years

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2024

Lots of anticipation today whether any more Conservative MPs would defect to Labour ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions and the answer was … no, not today, thank you.

Such was the level of anticipation ahead of Rishi Sunak’s appearance that Daily Mirror journalist @mikeysmith had the rather fabulous idea that Labour MPs should do this.

And guess what? They did, as flagged by the Guardian’s Pippa Crerar.

And it’s surely the funniest thing in the Commons for years.

And here.

And here.

Bravo.

We’re with this person.

Source @mikeysmith