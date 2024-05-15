Labour MPs actually did this to troll their Tory counterparts and it’s the funniest Commons thing for years

Politics commons Mps

Lots of anticipation today whether any more Conservative MPs would defect to Labour ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions and the answer was … no, not today, thank you.

Such was the level of anticipation ahead of Rishi Sunak’s appearance that Daily Mirror journalist @mikeysmith had the rather fabulous idea that Labour MPs should do this.

Dear Labour MPs. It would be really, really funny if, in the moments leading up to PMQs, you all go “ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh” whenever a Tory MP walks into the chamber, then “ahhhhhhhhhhhhh” as they take their seat. Unparliamentary? Sure. But funny. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) May 15, 2024

And guess what? They did, as flagged by the Guardian’s Pippa Crerar.

Labour MPs are actually doing this in the run-up to #PMQs https://t.co/or5kD9uQFX — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 15, 2024

And it’s surely the funniest thing in the Commons for years.

No pre-#PMQs defection, but that didn’t stop Labour MPs from having some fun A number going ‘woooooh’ as Conservative MPs walk down the commons aisle (including the chief whip) — prompts a speaker comment pic.twitter.com/399bT6V7nb — Josh Self (@Josh_Self_) May 15, 2024

And here.

And here.

Bravo.

I’m bloody creasing over here Mike. Lordy. TOO GOOD. Everyone I know is dying or dead — Eyup Lovely (@eyuplovely) May 15, 2024

Well the government is a joke, why not turn it into stand up? — Ben (@Bennyjj81) May 15, 2024

“I’m not sure the chief whip is,” the Speaker deadpans, as Simon Hart’s arrival in the chamber prompts “ohhhhhs” from Labour’s backbenches. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 15, 2024

Remember the TV show Runaround? All the MPs should take their original seats then someone shouts “Runaround now” and they can move if they want to — Nick Lucas (@nicklucas69) May 15, 2024

Think they listened to you on this one, mate! — Simon Proud (@simon_sat) May 15, 2024

We’re with this person.

Oh, damn, I could watch hours of that 🙂 — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) May 15, 2024

Source @mikeysmith