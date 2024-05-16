This suspect’s attempt to escape the police went viral for one particular reason (wait for it!)

Videos police sky news

Ordinarily we wouldn’t bother you with video footage of a man running away for police after a drug bust in Manchester.

But this is no ordinary attempt to escape, it has to be said.

It’s police video which was broadcast on Sky News and spotted by Times man Tom Whipple who identified one particular aspect which sent it widly viral.

And it’s right up there with today’s funniest (and most painful) watches.

Absolutely the maddest fence climbing technique I've ever seen. https://t.co/KYeZMuSZMN — Tom Whipple (@whippletom) May 15, 2024

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Very vulnerable genitals wearing that I would think. — Stephen Moore (@steve_m10) May 15, 2024

What’s the matter Tom, never taken a shortcut before? pic.twitter.com/eDkzyrzkLW — Alison (@awkwardorange) May 15, 2024

Think that's the technique you go for when you don't want to catch your knackers — Mathew (@mathewclarke) May 15, 2024

The sitting on the top method wasn’t available I think. Quite inventive given the circumstances – he'll go far. — John Rogers (@ronnytodgers) May 15, 2024

Wow this video gives and gives — Sophie Heawood (@heawood) May 15, 2024

he's losing a hitpoint each time he does it too — Belle Is Making Comics (@SleepinBelle) May 15, 2024

I love how after the first vault he lays on the floor for a second evaluating his choices — Jack (@JackFrank95) May 15, 2024

In one word.

Superb — Duncan Robinson (@duncanrobinson) May 15, 2024

Source @SkyNews H/T @whippletom