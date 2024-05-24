People shared their jokes about Kevin Costner looking like Bruce Forsyth, and it’s nice to see them …

Celebrity actors

A photo of Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller at the premiere of their new film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, showed 69-year-old Costner has developed a new look, which reminded actor David Mitchell of a legend of British entertainment.

Here’s what he said.

Kevin Costner is looking a lot like Bruce Forsyth these days. pic.twitter.com/LR0fsAEpTk — David Mitchell (@RealDMitchell) May 20, 2024

He has a point, and that inevitably led to a torrent of jokes, and while many people made the same one – these were well worth a look.

1.

Wolves to Dance With, To Dance With Wolves. https://t.co/v22vfygPKc — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) May 20, 2024

2.

“We asked one hundred bodyguards, have they even broken the rules of bodyguarding and fallen in love with a client” https://t.co/OcmZ55hdI2 — Matt Oakley (@MattOakleyMojo) May 21, 2024

3.

4.

Strictly Come Dances With Wolves. https://t.co/8Nc7So0aDR — Alex Hardy (@alexhardy) May 20, 2024

5.

Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, Prince Of Thieves: Robin Hood! — Jamie Hogarth. (@jamiehogarth) May 20, 2024

6.

7.

Get nothing for a gunman on the grassy knoll in this game! https://t.co/SYCMPFBvCx — Chic (@chicgibson) May 20, 2024

8.

Hmmmn, a Bruce Forsyth biopic might just win Costner an Oscar https://t.co/39EMztQFrE — The Time Being (@namomnetempus) May 20, 2024

9.

Turns to Azeem after they make it over the Sheriff of Nottingham’s castle wall on that big catapult – “didn’t we do well” https://t.co/fNzZ8F9lgp — Tom (@TomWhite_34) May 20, 2024

10.

Just when I thought you couldn’t get any lower, sorry higher higher, lower … pic.twitter.com/XElKA6Mlfs — Stooo Richards (@rikardorichards) May 20, 2024

11.

Everything I do, I do it for you. For you, I do it, everything I do. — Jozef Koztelo (@jokers_tailor) May 20, 2024

12.

Never mind that, Sienna Miller has managed to stick her hands out of the photo. https://t.co/9X1YJn9IrJ — Philip Boyes (@PhilipJBoyes) May 20, 2024

13.

14.

And the Brucie bonus …

Still, it’s nice to see him… — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) May 20, 2024

