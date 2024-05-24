People shared their jokes about Kevin Costner looking like Bruce Forsyth, and it’s nice to see them …
A photo of Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller at the premiere of their new film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, showed 69-year-old Costner has developed a new look, which reminded actor David Mitchell of a legend of British entertainment.
Here’s what he said.
Kevin Costner is looking a lot like Bruce Forsyth these days. pic.twitter.com/LR0fsAEpTk
— David Mitchell (@RealDMitchell) May 20, 2024
He has a point, and that inevitably led to a torrent of jokes, and while many people made the same one – these were well worth a look.
1.
Wolves to Dance With, To Dance With Wolves. https://t.co/v22vfygPKc
— rufus jones (@rufusjones1) May 20, 2024
2.
“We asked one hundred bodyguards, have they even broken the rules of bodyguarding and fallen in love with a client” https://t.co/OcmZ55hdI2
— Matt Oakley (@MattOakleyMojo) May 21, 2024
3.
"If you build it…"
*Audience*
"THEY WiLL COME!' https://t.co/r6KtiA7cvi pic.twitter.com/xa4lL2xzvr
— Paul Crüst. (@ghosteggs) May 21, 2024
4.
Strictly Come Dances With Wolves. https://t.co/8Nc7So0aDR
— Alex Hardy (@alexhardy) May 20, 2024
5.
Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, Prince Of Thieves: Robin Hood!
— Jamie Hogarth. (@jamiehogarth) May 20, 2024
6.
“Alright, my love?” pic.twitter.com/U92O3wZ30d
— A. J. Black (@ajblackwriter) May 20, 2024
7.
Get nothing for a gunman on the grassy knoll in this game! https://t.co/SYCMPFBvCx
— Chic (@chicgibson) May 20, 2024
8.
Hmmmn, a Bruce Forsyth biopic might just win Costner an Oscar https://t.co/39EMztQFrE
— The Time Being (@namomnetempus) May 20, 2024
9.
Turns to Azeem after they make it over the Sheriff of Nottingham’s castle wall on that big catapult – “didn’t we do well” https://t.co/fNzZ8F9lgp
— Tom (@TomWhite_34) May 20, 2024
10.
Just when I thought you couldn’t get any lower, sorry higher higher, lower … pic.twitter.com/XElKA6Mlfs
— Stooo Richards (@rikardorichards) May 20, 2024
11.
Everything I do, I do it for you. For you, I do it, everything I do.
— Jozef Koztelo (@jokers_tailor) May 20, 2024
12.
Never mind that, Sienna Miller has managed to stick her hands out of the photo. https://t.co/9X1YJn9IrJ
— Philip Boyes (@PhilipJBoyes) May 20, 2024
13.
"Keep dancing!…with wolves." https://t.co/Ol9Jcv9jrF pic.twitter.com/3g75aGwBdb
— Joe (@MrJoeGooch) May 20, 2024
14.
'Do you wanna bet on it?' You bet! https://t.co/jXLlspAMO1 pic.twitter.com/5z3gZUK5Ep
— Chris Webb (@chrisporkerwebb) May 20, 2024
And the Brucie bonus …
Still, it’s nice to see him…
— Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) May 20, 2024
Source David Mitchell Image Screengrab