With Farage back on the campaign trail, this Irish journalist’s masterclass in handling him is a crucial watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 4th, 2024

Nigel Farage – a man who has failed on seven occasions to get the political job he wants and barely turned up for the political job he had – is once more trying to get his bum on the famous green benches of the House of Commons.

farage tweet. The People’s Army has its voice back. Image - Farage pointing dramatically in front of a Union Flag

As he is inevitably set to hog the media spots over the coming weeks, journalists might want to study his 2021 interview with Irish journalist and broadcaster, Claire Byrne, host of Claire Byrne Live, who took absolutely no nonsense from him when he tried to dominate the narrative with uninformed bluster.

“Don’t try and lecture the Irish people about the culture and history and precarious nature of peace on this island. You haven’t got a clue.”

We’d like to see more of that, please.

People enjoyed taking another look at Farage being put on the metaphorical naughty step.

This just about says it all.

It isn’t even the only time Claire Byrne has pulled Farage up over his nonsense. Watch this.

British media, take note.

