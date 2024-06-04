With Farage back on the campaign trail, this Irish journalist’s masterclass in handling him is a crucial watch

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage – a man who has failed on seven occasions to get the political job he wants and barely turned up for the political job he had – is once more trying to get his bum on the famous green benches of the House of Commons.

As he is inevitably set to hog the media spots over the coming weeks, journalists might want to study his 2021 interview with Irish journalist and broadcaster, Claire Byrne, host of Claire Byrne Live, who took absolutely no nonsense from him when he tried to dominate the narrative with uninformed bluster.

Attention UK media over the next 5 weeks. THIS is how to deal with Nigel Farage. pic.twitter.com/Utt8UZ7lqw — DUPLeader.bsky.social (@DUPleader) June 3, 2024

“Don’t try and lecture the Irish people about the culture and history and precarious nature of peace on this island. You haven’t got a clue.”

We’d like to see more of that, please.

People enjoyed taking another look at Farage being put on the metaphorical naughty step.

1.

Give that lady an award. https://t.co/mhSqq7bNKZ — BriMcRob (@Brimcrob) June 3, 2024

2.

3.

This’ll warm your heart if you’ve not seen it before. It’s always worth seeing Farage put in his place, and that journalist did it beautifully. I hope the people of Clacton do the same. https://t.co/V84DRuPDbq — Lord of the Pies (@jamesclossick) June 3, 2024

4.

His face looking like a child being scolded by a parent after the “ Up the Ra” comment sends me https://t.co/Gltn2ziJsS — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) June 3, 2024

5.

Let's also remind ourselves of when gobshte Nigel Farage got utterly OWNED by the very fantastic Claire Byrne on RTÉ Journalists, take note. pic.twitter.com/veMVCBdXzG — The All New Dom Show (@TheNewDomShow) June 3, 2024

6.

I have no idea who she is but I absolutely love her. She slayed him. — Gerard H (@theonlyzombie) June 3, 2024

7.

Cutting to any of Nigel's cameos in any interview with him is just a great move in general https://t.co/xyzD2lndly — Terminally Von der Leyen (@Ciaranxo) June 4, 2024

This just about says it all.

It wasn’t just the words she used, which were scathing, but her tone and facial expression as she finished with “you haven’t got a clue.” She OWNED him, and then set him on fire, all without raising her voice or her blood pressure. YIKES! — J. Kerr ☮️ (@remysmom7) June 3, 2024

It isn’t even the only time Claire Byrne has pulled Farage up over his nonsense. Watch this.

British media, take note.

READ MORE

Former Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci called Nigel Farage a human wrecking ball – 11 smashing reactions

Source DUPleader Image Screengrab