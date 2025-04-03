Bill Burr had a message for reporters asking him to comment on Elon Musk and it should be replayed to the American media (and everyone else) on a loop

Celebrity bill burr donald trump elon musk

We’re a big fan of American comedian Bill Burr, who we’re pretty sure we haven’t written about enough on these pages, so maybe this is a first step to putting it right.

It’s the moment Burr was asked by reporters to comment about Elon Musk and the Tesla boycott (among other things) and Burr’s response should be replayed to American media (and everyone else) on a loop.

Bill Burr refuses the media bait: “You journalists need to get your balls back” pic.twitter.com/CqNuKjkqUV — COMBATE | (@upholdreality) April 2, 2025

Seconded!

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

More celebrities should do this, Bill Burr cannot pass any laws, issue executive orders, make decisions on legal matters….so why the fuck should you care about anything he has to say about politics? https://t.co/7B1KDy117v — Am_I_Speaking_A_Foreign_Tongue (@XxiiJoao) April 2, 2025

Bill Burr never misses — Angelica Reed (@Angelica_Reed1) April 3, 2025

“That’s not my job. I am a dancing clown.” https://t.co/GqLriW1VDv — (@EmmaTolkin) April 2, 2025

He lost favor with me when he got political, but Inthink he handled this particular situation very well. “Why are you asking me? I’m a dancing clown.” That’s very funny. — The Jaundiced Eye (@EyeJaundice) April 3, 2025

Hahaha this is great https://t.co/dq6F9lk6Xq — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) April 3, 2025

Every single reporter should take note here… grow some balls… don’t manipulate the questions for clicks or views. — Anthony Spiteri (@anthonyspiteri) April 3, 2025

Not everyone was loving it, it has to be said.

“Haha don’t ask comedians these things” he just went on Late Night TV and talked about it lmao Compromised loser sadly — WiZecraX (@wizecrax) April 2, 2025

Well, surely he wasn’t saying he’d never talk about it? Just wanted the media to join in just a little (a lot).

We’re with this person.

I cannot express how much I love this https://t.co/h4cSZw9t4p — God’s Unwanted Daughter (@StephSottile) April 3, 2025

READ MORE

Fox News actually asked Elon Musk a proper question and he looked as taken aback as the rest of us – 13 A++ responses

Source @upholdreality