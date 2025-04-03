Celebrity bill burr donald trump elon musk

Bill Burr had a message for reporters asking him to comment on Elon Musk and it should be replayed to the American media (and everyone else) on a loop

John Plunkett. Updated April 3rd, 2025

We’re a big fan of American comedian Bill Burr, who we’re pretty sure we haven’t written about enough on these pages, so maybe this is a first step to putting it right.

It’s the moment Burr was asked by reporters to comment about Elon Musk and the Tesla boycott (among other things) and Burr’s response should be replayed to American media (and everyone else) on a loop.

Seconded!

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Not everyone was loving it, it has to be said.

Well, surely he wasn’t saying he’d never talk about it? Just wanted the media to join in just a little (a lot).

We’re with this person.

