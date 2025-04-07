24 of the best protest placards from the massive anti-Trump, anti-Musk ‘Hands off!’ marches

US Protests

We know how much Donald Trump prides himself on drawing a crowd, so we’re surprised to see that he has yet to boast about the crowds that turned out for him on Saturday, as every state in the US took to the streets to tell the president and the head of D.O.G.E. “hands off!”

This might be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/bbwoIs08v9 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 6, 2025

This is absolutely incredible! The aerial video captured just how many protesters were at the Hands Off! protest in New York City. Bravo, NYC!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9bcl3Y2xuX — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 5, 2025

I have never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/eYVLNqzXoH — Nate Blouin (@NateForUtah) April 5, 2025

Speakers addressed the crowds on issues such as illegal deportations, the shutting down of crucial programmes in the name of efficiency, the incompetency of Trump and his team, the economy, and the country’s antagonistic attacks on its own allies.

Those themes were echoed in the banners carried by hundreds of thousands of marchers at the 1,200+ locations.

A couple of accounts put the call out for the best examples.

Post the best #HandsOff protest signs you’ve seen today….I’ll start with this gem pic.twitter.com/FR62eA6Z2C — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 5, 2025

OK, let’s see the best signs that you saw today. pic.twitter.com/KvNkkbp43l — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 6, 2025

We gathered our favourite responses, plus a few more posts we spotted.

Favorite sign I saw at San Francisco #HandsOff2025 pic.twitter.com/olZHjTfz8A — Jim Buzinski (@JimBuzinski) April 5, 2025

This protest sign at a Hands Off! event in California is amazing! pic.twitter.com/FweKkdHZDg — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 5, 2025

A Truly Tremendous sign by former Federal employee Lisa Gibbon, #HandsOff2025 pic.twitter.com/qPyVPvj1pP — Karen Ruth Adams (@karenruthadams) April 5, 2025

This is my favorite pic.twitter.com/RMLFPBs7sX — Seattle Fella (@cgsinseattle) April 5, 2025

