US Protests

24 of the best protest placards from the massive anti-Trump, anti-Musk ‘Hands off!’ marches

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 7th, 2025

We know how much Donald Trump prides himself on drawing a crowd, so we’re surprised to see that he has yet to boast about the crowds that turned out for him on Saturday, as every state in the US took to the streets to tell the president and the head of D.O.G.E. “hands off!”

Speakers addressed the crowds on issues such as illegal deportations, the shutting down of crucial programmes in the name of efficiency, the incompetency of Trump and his team, the economy, and the country’s antagonistic attacks on its own allies.

Those themes were echoed in the banners carried by hundreds of thousands of marchers at the 1,200+ locations.

A couple of accounts put the call out for the best examples.

We gathered our favourite responses, plus a few more posts we spotted.

