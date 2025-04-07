Sad Elon Musk’s just done the numbers on Trump’s Maga tariffs fallout and there’s not a violin small enough – 17 most satisfying and totally on-point responses

US donald trump elon musk tariffs

So farewell then, Elon Musk, who will by all accounts be leaving his White House cost-cutting job soon to go back to planning his migration to Mars and salvage whatever’s left of his electric car business.

We can only hope it was all worthwhile, although by the looks of this he might not have accounted for Trump’s global tariff bonanza which is going to cost big business – and little people – dear.

And it might be the most satisfying thing you each this week.

Almost like someone’s taken a chainsaw to his profits.

And here are just a few of the many – many! – responses it prompted.

1.

This is a man .. who knows he’s DONE. https://t.co/yiKXQVFjsB — Jacquie_RN (@jacquie_rn) April 5, 2025

2.

.. he knows it’s over for him.

Just look at this

Compared to him during Trump’s inauguration

HE’s broken some laws

Getting Trump back in

And he knows he’ll be found out. — Jacquie_RN (@jacquie_rn) April 6, 2025

3.

Self inflicted — MaxxMilly Browne (@MaxxMilly808) April 6, 2025

4.

Coming down on ketamine, Musk realizes his car company is fucked, so he’s trying to save it. https://t.co/aWEl2a1R13 — KT “Special MI6 Operation” (@KremlinTrolls) April 5, 2025

5.

With Tesla sales plummeting, SpaceX losing deals left and right, and Trump abandoning him, Elon is now advocating for tariff-free trade and the free movement of the workforce between the US and the EU. He knows he bet on the wrong horse. pic.twitter.com/5E0qK2CeJL — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) April 6, 2025

6.

And just to think, if he wasn’t a greedy douche and left things alone, just stayed in his lane and NOT get into politics. None of this would have happened. Poor thing. — Savanapaw (@Oreophin) April 6, 2025

7.

Trump will soon discard him like yesterday’s trash, and honestly, that’s the most poetic justice anyone could ask for — Ilyas Ibrahim Mohamed (@iiliyaa) April 6, 2025

8.