US donald trump elon musk tariffs

Sad Elon Musk’s just done the numbers on Trump’s Maga tariffs fallout and there’s not a violin small enough – 17 most satisfying and totally on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated April 7th, 2025

So farewell then, Elon Musk, who will by all accounts be leaving his White House cost-cutting job soon to go back to planning his migration to Mars and salvage whatever’s left of his electric car business.

We can only hope it was all worthwhile, although by the looks of this he might not have accounted for Trump’s global tariff bonanza which is going to cost big business – and little people – dear.

And it might be the most satisfying thing you each this week.

Almost like someone’s taken a chainsaw to his profits.

And here are just a few of the many – many! – responses it prompted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2