Social Media propaganda

Someone claimed that a charity shop refused to sell them a Bible because it would be ‘discriminatory’ – 17 sceptical reactions

David Harris. Updated April 7th, 2025

The common advice ‘don’t believe everything you read on the internet’ could soon be replaced with ‘don’t believe anything you read on the internet’, such is the level of misinformation and propaganda around at the moment, especially on Twitter.

A recent claim by Twitter user Victoria has been met with a healthy dollop of scepticism on the platform. Let’s have a look at what she said.

@Victoria_Rixon Just walked into my local British Red Cross to purchase the Bible. A volunteer told me they refuse to sell the Holy Bible because it’s “discriminatory” to other religions. This isn’t tolerance—it’s erasure. We are living in a waking nightmare.

Hmmm. Chinny reckon? We can’t say it didn’t happen, but a lot of people were less than convinced.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2