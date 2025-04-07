Someone claimed that a charity shop refused to sell them a Bible because it would be ‘discriminatory’ – 17 sceptical reactions

Social Media propaganda

The common advice ‘don’t believe everything you read on the internet’ could soon be replaced with ‘don’t believe anything you read on the internet’, such is the level of misinformation and propaganda around at the moment, especially on Twitter.

A recent claim by Twitter user Victoria has been met with a healthy dollop of scepticism on the platform. Let’s have a look at what she said.

Hmmm. Chinny reckon? We can’t say it didn’t happen, but a lot of people were less than convinced.

Why would you walk into a charity shop to buy a bible? Didn’t you try a bookshop instead or are you just lying to stir up shit online? — Dave (@SeeDeeMcLeod) April 3, 2025

Join us tomorrow for the next episode of ‘It Never Happened’ — Sophie Socket ♠️ (@Socket1Sophie) April 4, 2025

The Red Cross is not a religious organisation. Its entire ethos is to be inclusive, regardless of faith. You can try and garner some faux-outrage from this but it’s making you look silly. pic.twitter.com/TpeRSuJfHf — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) April 3, 2025

Oh, pull the other one, love. good grief. — airspeed (@not_airspeed) April 3, 2025

Why wouldn’t they sell it if they had it in the shop? This seems like those hate mongering tweets!! Did you see any bibles in the window before you walked in? If they had them on display why wouldn’t they sell them?! If they didn’t have them why ask them for something that’s not… — SK (@Rimmesfk) April 3, 2025

oh no that's terrible, good job it's a fake story — Jade Lemonade (@JadedLemonade) April 4, 2025

Hi Victoria, could you let me know which store in which town this happened please. — Nick Marcel Tenconi (@NickTenconi) April 5, 2025

