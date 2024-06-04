Nigel Farage was hit by a milkshake in Clacton but Emily Maitlis landed the most telling blow

News election Emily maitlis nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s first full day of campaigning as Reform UK’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Clacton didn’t go entirely to plan after someone threw a drink over him, flush in the face.

Just Nigel Farage getting a beer chucked at him pic.twitter.com/txnioRDyrD — RobGoff (@robertagoffin) June 4, 2024

Not a beer but a banana milkshake from McDonald’s, according to reports, and just like Farage it’s not very big and it’s not very clever.

how unlucky would you have to be as a politician to campaign in a town where the mcdonalds milkshake machine is working — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) June 4, 2024

“Nigel Farage has been hit by a second milkshake” pic.twitter.com/XafNDy4rWB — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) June 4, 2024

But surely the more telling blow was landed by the estimable Emily Waitlis, formerly of the BBC and now the @TheNewsAgents podcast.

She shoehorned herself between the crowds to get a word with the self-anointed Reform UK leader and it’s a minute or so very well spent.

“You don’t care?” @maitlis asks @Nigel_Farage if he’ll apologise to the people of Clacton for breaking his Brexit promise of economic growth. pic.twitter.com/QgPmBFudCC — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) June 4, 2024

Nicely done, Emily Maitlis.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Well played Emily Maitlis (@maitlis)… Calling out Nigel Farage on Brexit making Clacton worse off, costing every family £2,000. Farage seems to say it’s probably 10x that amount… and doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/NbSarD7FIo — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 4, 2024

Emily maitlis asks Nigel Farage if he’ll apologise to the people of Clacton for breaking his Brexit promise of economic growth. He’s his usual rude and surly self. pic.twitter.com/stUVr5pNAO — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) June 4, 2024

Emily Maitlis does the thing none of Nigel Farage’s political opponents dare: she asks him to own his part in Brexit https://t.co/LuXwOPZI32 — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) June 4, 2024

Farage himself when he saw Emily Maitlis — Kevin (@AkamKevin) June 4, 2024

This is way more powerful and useful than lobbing milkshakes ever will be. More of our media need to be like @maitlis for all of our sakes. #Clacton #GeneralElection https://t.co/xdBAvpP19u — James Lowery (@jlow88) June 4, 2024

Good old fashioned radio doorstep. Well done @maitlis — Damien O’Reilly (@DamienOhReilly) June 4, 2024

Follow @TheNewsAgents here!