US MAGA

Dr. Oz says it’s people’s patriotic duty to be healthy to save taxpayers’ money – 15 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 11th, 2025

If you haven’t heard of Dr. Oz – first of all, congratulations on your excellent life choices. Secondly, we’re about to ruin your perfect record of not having to think about him.

Dr. Mehmet Oz is a genuine doctor who had a career in television, advising people on health. Unfortunately, a lot of his advice can only be described as pseudoscience – and we’re only calling it that because it would be rude to call it codswallop. We’re nothing if not polite.

With credentials like that, it’s no surprise that he has been appointed Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, under the umbrella of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Department of Health and Human Services, and it was in that capacity that he appeared on the Fox News show, ‘Special Report with Bret Baier’, where he made this extraordinary comment.

“Seventy per cent of the money we spend is on chronic illness, and we’re not getting our money’s worth. So, for folks listening right now, it’s your patriotic duty to be as healthy as you can.”

Why didn’t everyone think of that for themselves? Just be healthy – simple as that. It struck a nerve on Twitter.

