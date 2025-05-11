Dr. Oz says it’s people’s patriotic duty to be healthy to save taxpayers’ money – 15 resounding facepalms

US MAGA

If you haven’t heard of Dr. Oz – first of all, congratulations on your excellent life choices. Secondly, we’re about to ruin your perfect record of not having to think about him.

Dr. Mehmet Oz is a genuine doctor who had a career in television, advising people on health. Unfortunately, a lot of his advice can only be described as pseudoscience – and we’re only calling it that because it would be rude to call it codswallop. We’re nothing if not polite.

With credentials like that, it’s no surprise that he has been appointed Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, under the umbrella of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Department of Health and Human Services, and it was in that capacity that he appeared on the Fox News show, ‘Special Report with Bret Baier’, where he made this extraordinary comment.

Oz: 70% of the money we spend is on chronic illness and we are not getting our money's worth. For folks listening right now, it's your patriotic duty to be as healthy as can you… pic.twitter.com/AgOdEaJDg6 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2025

“Seventy per cent of the money we spend is on chronic illness, and we’re not getting our money’s worth. So, for folks listening right now, it’s your patriotic duty to be as healthy as you can.”

Why didn’t everyone think of that for themselves? Just be healthy – simple as that. It struck a nerve on Twitter.

1.

In a shocking clip, Dr. Oz says the solution to having a chronic illness is to just be healthy. Meanwhile, he’s flanked by RFK Jr. who is pushing methylene blue – which has life-threatening interactions with antidepressants. This is completely insane. pic.twitter.com/Kec8alkgn7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 10, 2025

2.

Ah, Dr. Oz’s health advice—reminiscent of telling a drowning man to “just swim.” And alongside him, RFK Jr. enthusiastically promoting a chemical cocktail with all the caution of a toddler with a chemistry set. Truly, a masterclass in combining arrogance with recklessness. — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) May 10, 2025

3.

Was it his patriotic duty to shill bogus supplements on his show instead of dispensing actual medical advice? — Meacham (@MeachamDr) May 9, 2025

4.

Then impeach Trump and get him out of office. That would immediately lower America’s blood pressure, tremendously — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) May 9, 2025

5.

Memo to cancer sufferers… be sure to self cure. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) May 9, 2025

6.

The US:

Then make Universal Healthcare a REALITY.

Until then, STFU! — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) May 9, 2025

7.

Because we plan to take away your insurance… — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) May 9, 2025

8.

I guess when I developed asthma as a child I was a commie traitor! Those darn lungs of mine with their overreactive airwaves! https://t.co/gMRXCYEHUk — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 10, 2025

9.

False patriotism alert! Being healthy is important, but calling it a “patriotic duty” is just a convenient way to shame people while ignoring the systemic healthcare issues that make wellness inaccessible for many. Patriotism is about community care, not just individual… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) May 9, 2025

10.