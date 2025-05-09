US donald trump sky news

This Brit reporter’s simply brutal ‘with respect’ question for Donald Trump was just magnificent and sent the president into a proper headspin

John Plunkett. Updated May 9th, 2025

If only we saw more questions like this put to Donald Trump in the White House.

It’s a Brit reporter’s question for the president about his just-announced trade deal with the UK, suggesting that Trump might be wildly exaggerating its important to deflect from all the bad news that’s going down right now.

Not just any Brit reporter but James Matthews, US correspondent for Sky News, and it’s an absolute humdinger.

Bravo that man! And more of this sort of thing please, American media!

Here is just a little bit of the love it generated.

