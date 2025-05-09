This Brit reporter’s simply brutal ‘with respect’ question for Donald Trump was just magnificent and sent the president into a proper headspin

US donald trump sky news

If only we saw more questions like this put to Donald Trump in the White House.

It’s a Brit reporter’s question for the president about his just-announced trade deal with the UK, suggesting that Trump might be wildly exaggerating its important to deflect from all the bad news that’s going down right now.

Not just any Brit reporter but James Matthews, US correspondent for Sky News, and it’s an absolute humdinger.

Reporter: With respect, are you overstating the reach and significance of this deal because you are a president who needs a result at this difficult time. Trump: This is a maxed out deal… pic.twitter.com/WP0egkGcp8 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2025

Bravo that man! And more of this sort of thing please, American media!

Here is just a little bit of the love it generated.

That question was so on fucking point he spent more than three minutes spinning his word salad wheels on hyperdrive to answer it and never actually did — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 8, 2025

I’m glad the reporter had the fortitude to ask the question that we are all thinking. Sadly, I bet the reporter get banned from the Oval after this. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) May 8, 2025

That one hit a little too close to home, eh? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) May 8, 2025

Dear American media — you know you can ask him questions like this too, right? https://t.co/rDBOM8KgZb — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 8, 2025

Ugh. Look at them. The smuggest group of rich white men you ever did see. — sollem (@solandmel) May 8, 2025

Well done by this this reporter for calling out this bullshit. https://t.co/Vz9MNxXcMZ — Chris (@cdavidson910386) May 8, 2025

The reporter nailed it. Kudos for confronting Trump with reality even if it refused to accept the truth. — Tag (@Gears2115) May 8, 2025

What are the odds this based reporter will now have his White House credentials pulled for calling out this nothing burger? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 8, 2025

“The Art of the Spiel,” wherein you say actual words without saying anything of any meaning or import, clarifying nothing, not answering the question, and basically a non-nutritious word salad. — Grumpy Old Man (@bearandbugpapa) May 8, 2025

