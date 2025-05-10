A MAGA posted a deranged three word description of the new pope and everyone made the same (very funny) joke

US MAGA twitter

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last 24 hours, you’ll be well aware that a new pope has been chosen: Pope Leo XIV.

Hailing from Chicago, he will be the world’s first North American pope, which you think would please everyone from the USA but, as we previously reported, his more progressive stances have gone down badly with the MAGA cultists.

This isn’t much of a surprise, but one particular hardliner has really gone to town on her negative opinion of Pope Leo, and handily distilled all her rage down to this (insane) three word opinion:

Take a bow, self-proclaimed white nationalist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer. Given that the Catholic church is famously both deeply conservative and a big fan of holding onto its enormous wealth, Loomer is obviously talking nonsense, but her tweet caused much amusement nonetheless.

This excellent joke was made many times over:

to the tune of Pink Pony Club https://t.co/nqJGRtdG1i — schmoyoho, accent on the yo (@schmoyoho) May 8, 2025

And plenty of other people thought Loomer deserved a bit of a ribbing for this truly spectacular bilge.

1.

2.

"And that was the upcoming new band Woke Marxist Pope with their latest release, 'Laura Loomer's Gone Batshit Crazy' …" https://t.co/6ezIDTNonm pic.twitter.com/DTtdESHDBa — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) May 8, 2025

3.

Looner would have called Jesus a commie and offered to nail him up herself https://t.co/BL0JNdZtVL — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) May 9, 2025

4.

If he doesn't go full fascism he is a marxist – MAGAtards https://t.co/s1OBRP1QbW — иɟaﻡouς•pt ‍☠️ (@infamous_pt) May 8, 2025

5.

Great indie band.

Saw them in Aylesbury in 2010.

Still got the T shirt somewhere https://t.co/BL0JNdZtVL — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) May 9, 2025

6.

To the tune of YMCA https://t.co/vZ59kNcm5l — Belkin (@xx_Belkin_xx) May 9, 2025

7.

you can become a marxist these days with so little effort. you dont even have to read Marx! https://t.co/uYIOpME6Q3 — World War Vee (@drop_kicker) May 8, 2025

8.

Woke is when the Pope is a registered Republican https://t.co/leB579PMxW — Aidan Charde (@AidanCharde) May 8, 2025

9.

Wait til she hears about that Jesus bloke, that’ll really get her dander up. https://t.co/v0ESA9lnRK — Paul Wood (@Paul____Wood) May 8, 2025

10.