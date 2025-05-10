US MAGA twitter

A MAGA posted a deranged three word description of the new pope and everyone made the same (very funny) joke

Karen Dickinson. Updated May 10th, 2025

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last 24 hours, you’ll be well aware that a new pope has been chosen: Pope Leo XIV.

Hailing from Chicago, he will be the world’s first North American pope, which you think would please everyone from the USA but, as we previously reported, his more progressive stances have gone down badly with the MAGA cultists.

This isn’t much of a surprise, but one particular hardliner has really gone to town on her negative opinion of Pope Leo, and handily distilled all her rage down to this (insane) three word opinion:

Woke Marxist Pope!

Take a bow, self-proclaimed white nationalist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer. Given that the Catholic church is famously both deeply conservative and a big fan of holding onto its enormous wealth, Loomer is obviously talking nonsense, but her tweet caused much amusement nonetheless.

This excellent joke was made many times over:

And plenty of other people thought Loomer deserved a bit of a ribbing for this truly spectacular bilge.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2