US MAGA trump

A Trump supporter’s attempt to troll British critics of the president saw him comprehensively put in his place

David Harris. Updated May 11th, 2025

The definition of a cult includes characteristics such as ‘charismatic leadership’, ‘absolute loyalty and devotion’ by its adherents, an ‘Us vs. Them’ mentality and an ‘ideological rigidity’ with little tolerance for dissent. Confirmation that MAGA is indeed a cult.

One such cult member with a big following on Twitter is Rothmus, who is, rather inevitably, followed by Elon Musk.

Here’s one of his recent posts, which attempts to mock British anti-Trump sentiment.

Bold stuff. But people weren’t going to just let it slide and the replies were most entertaining – as we showcase below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

READ MORE

The Daily Mail trolled ‘frumpy’ Pamela Anderson for looking ‘worlds away’ from her ‘Baywatch glory days’ and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Source Rothmus Image karatara on Pexels