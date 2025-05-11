A Trump supporter’s attempt to troll British critics of the president saw him comprehensively put in his place

US MAGA trump

The definition of a cult includes characteristics such as ‘charismatic leadership’, ‘absolute loyalty and devotion’ by its adherents, an ‘Us vs. Them’ mentality and an ‘ideological rigidity’ with little tolerance for dissent. Confirmation that MAGA is indeed a cult.

One such cult member with a big following on Twitter is Rothmus, who is, rather inevitably, followed by Elon Musk.

Here’s one of his recent posts, which attempts to mock British anti-Trump sentiment.

Bold stuff. But people weren’t going to just let it slide and the replies were most entertaining – as we showcase below.

1.

the land area of the UK is 93,628 sq mi

the land area of michigan is 58,110 sq mi

in terms of inhabitable area, the UK is larger.

sucks to suck — F6F "Hellcat" (@FMGeorgy_Zhukov) May 4, 2025

2.

Yeah, and Trump has almost ruined the USAmerican empire in 100 DAYS, and managed to make people laugh at or hate the US.

Then again the US are always better at things than everybody else, right?

Even when it's a negative thing. — Meepsia Magpie (@Meepsia) May 5, 2025

3.

Yes and we are immensely proud of how we gave up our empire. It's not all about ruling the world, as you MAGAs need to realise. — Jeremy Lander (@giovannibellini) May 5, 2025

4.

And they still have an economy 5x the GDP of all red states. These MAGA are pretty fuckin dumb! — JohnnyontheSpot (@SpotJohnnyonthe) May 4, 2025

5.

And yet the British, along with the rest of the developed world have moved on and tried to reconcile their colonial past. Meanwhile, the US still thinks that killing innocent people and stealing land is a competition and that they are the “winners” Fuck the yanks!! — Simon (@sim72307) May 5, 2025

6.

Look, at least british people don't get trapped in a 30.000$ debt just for having a baby, they have more than 10 days of vacation and have no concept of "sick days". Yeah, you can keep laughing in american — Sergiol (@ZerhioLR) May 5, 2025

7.

When I see a post like this, I just remember it took less than 90 days for Trump and MAGA to go from the USA being seen as a trustworthy and mostly respected ally to being the worlds laughing stock. — Just Cruisin (@JustCruisinToo) May 4, 2025

8.

And then the British look at this guy and realize Americans were stupid enough to elect him twice: pic.twitter.com/VcLiaBD610 — Dustin J. Byrd, Ph.D. (@DustinJByrd1) May 5, 2025

9.

What do they think the end result of the US debt spiral will be? Are they not aware of what’s currently happening to the US? https://t.co/05WHgV9nhG — Simon Staszkiewicz (@Stasmo) May 4, 2025

10.

Ah yes empires know for sticking around forever. https://t.co/U3gaEoZFCd pic.twitter.com/i8sX9GWr51 — Keith Foster (@KeithFoster) May 4, 2025

11.

American should admit that there's a reason EVERYONE is mocking President Trump. He should pick up a book on economics — Dark_Granite (@Darkest_Granite) May 4, 2025

12.

Empires end. You should keep that in mind. — Unlearn16 (@unlearn16tweet) May 4, 2025

13.

Actually I think you’ll find your still laughing in English old boy — Travis Cook (@traviscookuk) May 4, 2025

14.

That's very true but it would be a more powerful statement if it wasn't in English — King Boltok (@KingBoltok) May 4, 2025

