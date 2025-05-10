Can you finish the lyrics to these classic advert jingles?

Exclusive adverts

Back in the day, the only way we could skip adverts was if we were watching a show we’d recorded on our video recorder, so could then fast forward through them. The rest of the time we’d have to just watch them, which wasn’t always a bad thing, as some of them were extremely bloody catchy!

Which is probably why, these days, we can’t always remember what we walked into a room for, but still have these advert jingles lodged firmly in our brains!

How many of these can you remember and are able to finish the lyrics to?

(If it’s all of them may we suggest that now may be a good time to invest in a good under-eye cream)

1.

They’re tasty, tasty, very, very tasty, they’re …

2.

Do the Shake ‘n’ Vac and put the….

3.

If you like a lot of chocolate on your biscuit…

4.

Um Bongo, Um Bongo, they….

5.

The red car and the blue car had a race. All red wants to do is…

6.

Birds Eye potato waffles they’re…

7.

Cook, cook, cook cookability that’s the beauty of…

8.

It’s too orangey for crows, it’s just for me and…

9.

A Mars a day helps you…

10.

Washing machines live longer with…

