12 of the worst things about being an adult. Did we miss any?

Exclusive adulthood

When you’re growing up, you can’t wait to become an adult. Finally you’ll be able to do what you want, when you want. You’ll be living the dream! Then you get there and gradually realise that being an adult can actually be a bit of a nightmare!

Some of the worst things about being an adult…

1. Being able to do what you want, but often not having the time, money or energy to actually do any of them.

2. Having to look after yourself when you’re ill.

3. Taxes.

4. Random parts of you hurting for no apparent reason.

5. Getting a letter isn’t generally exciting as it’s usually either a bill or from a company suggesting you get life insurance, make a will, or start planning your funeral.

6. You look ridiculous on a scooter.

7. Having to spend your hard earned money on stuff like electricity and cleaning products.

8. Hangovers start hitting you a lot harder.

9. People give you socks as presents (and you’re actually happy about it)

10. You have to decide what to have for dinner every day. And buy the ingredients. And make it.

11. It’s harder to make new friends.

12. Being tired a lot of the time.

Image Pexels