This TikTok song with very specific requirements for a future partner has taken the internet by storm
Now that we’re long past the days of lonely hearts ads in the newspaper, options are limited for those who don’t go in for the dating apps.
That was before TikTok creator girl_on_couch took to the platform to search for her ideal partner – in the form of a club remix:
@girl_on_couch
Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies
“I’m looking for a man in Finance. Trust fund. 6 foot 5. Blue eyes.”
The song was a hit – which might be some consolation for the fact that the man in Finance probably won’t be turning up anytime soon.
The only ones I know that fit that description are fictional.
Wattpad
You lost me at “I’m looking for a man”.
raccoonsbie
I literally heard a remix of this on the radio last night.
kiza
Well, her request was certainly taken on board, and the results of this mashup have gone off the scale.
@rubythepookie
I had an ideaaaa✨
Legendary DJ and producer David Guetta put his own spin on it, with girl_on_couch as a guest star.
@grxciefox @David Guetta #vegas @Encore Beach Club #finance ♬ original sound – Gracie
People have even started to use the viral sound to share their own dating preferences, and/or present themselves as a suitable match. Here are some of the best responses we’ve seen.
@bigsismusic he’s a 10 but he’s alive :/ #bigsis #lookingforaman #bigsismusic ♬ original sound – BIG SIS
@duolingo hot owl summer loading… #finance #songofthesummer ♬ Looking for a man tima remix – Tima Pages
@jimmyfallon It me. #Tonight10 #songofthesummer ♬ Looking for a man tima remix – Tima Pages
@krystinwilliford Barnes & Noble knows what the girls want #fyp #guyinfinance #trustfund #booktok #bookish ♬ Looking for a man tima remix – Tima Pages
@yorkshirelassinnewcastle ad happy #nationalsausagerollday!! to celebrate @Greggs are offering a YARD of sausage rolls today only (5th June) to click & collect from selected stores hurry whilst stocks last ♀️ #greggs #sausageroll #newcastle #creatorsearchinsights ♬ Looking for a man tima remix – Tima Pages
You know what they say – you miss every shot you don’t take.
@attwellssolicitors Watch out ladies #finance #lookingforaman #songofthesummer #trustfund #officetok #corporatetok ♬ Looking for a man tima remix – Tima Pages
That’s enough playing cupid for one post. Good luck everyone!
READ MORE
If you only watch one Saltburn TikTok, make it this one (you’ll never guess the song choice)
Source girl_on_couch Image Screengrab, Screengrab, Screengrab