This TikTok song with very specific requirements for a future partner has taken the internet by storm

Now that we’re long past the days of lonely hearts ads in the newspaper, options are limited for those who don’t go in for the dating apps.

That was before TikTok creator girl_on_couch took to the platform to search for her ideal partner – in the form of a club remix:

@girl_on_couch Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies ♬ original sound – Girl On Couch

“I’m looking for a man in Finance. Trust fund. 6 foot 5. Blue eyes.”

The song was a hit – which might be some consolation for the fact that the man in Finance probably won’t be turning up anytime soon.

The only ones I know that fit that description are fictional.

Wattpad

You lost me at “I’m looking for a man”.

raccoonsbie

I literally heard a remix of this on the radio last night.

kiza

Well, her request was certainly taken on board, and the results of this mashup have gone off the scale.

Legendary DJ and producer David Guetta put his own spin on it, with girl_on_couch as a guest star.

People have even started to use the viral sound to share their own dating preferences, and/or present themselves as a suitable match. Here are some of the best responses we’ve seen.

You know what they say – you miss every shot you don’t take.

That’s enough playing cupid for one post. Good luck everyone!

