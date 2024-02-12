If you only watch one Saltburn TikTok, make it this one (you’ll never guess the song choice)

Entertainment

We’re not exactly first to the world of Saltburn TikToks but, truth be told, we’ve just been waiting for one worth sharing, and this one – this one! – was definitely worth the wait.

It went viral over on Twitter after it was posted by @lucyj_ford who suggested you’ll never be able the song choice. And they were surely right.

you’ll never guess the song choice pic.twitter.com/cPORZsTbEX — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) February 10, 2024

Is there an Academy Award for this sort of thing please?

Throwing shapes and committing murder on the dance floor to the BBC News theme — Joe Muldoon (@JoeMuldoonFilm) February 10, 2024

"realistically how funny can a song choice be", I thought before turning the sound on, stupidly https://t.co/VufAub7KGn — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) February 11, 2024

I'm having a ptsd flashback to various unpleasant breaking news events of my life — Lily (@Lily628) February 11, 2024

“are you watching the…?”

the jacob elordi bbc news fancam? yes x https://t.co/XAGftRncgm — otto (@ottocolwill) February 12, 2024

read this tweet before turning the sound on. did it adequately prepare me? it did not! — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) February 11, 2024

The most I've laughed at anything in months. Crying my eyes out. https://t.co/2N3GzDDfIZ — Jon (@jonbir90) February 11, 2024

