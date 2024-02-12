Entertainment

If you only watch one Saltburn TikTok, make it this one (you’ll never guess the song choice)

John Plunkett. Updated February 12th, 2024

We’re not exactly first to the world of Saltburn TikToks but, truth be told, we’ve just been waiting for one worth sharing, and this one – this one! – was definitely worth the wait.

It went viral over on Twitter after it was posted by @lucyj_ford who suggested you’ll never be able the song choice. And they were surely right.

Is there an Academy Award for this sort of thing please?

Source @lucyj_ford