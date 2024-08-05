Liz Truss is speaking at the Edinburgh fringe and of all the fabulous comebacks this one surely said it best

Politics Edinburgh Fringe Liz Truss

Turns out it’s not all fun and games at the Edinburgh fringe this year – no, Liz Truss is there as well.

And jolly excited she is about it too, if this photo that she shared on Twitter is anything to go by.

At the #EdinburghFringe. Looking forward to joining @MatthewStadlen for All Talk tomorrow at 1.30pm at @ThePleasance.@IainDale – get well soon pic.twitter.com/aQl9p2Tylf — Liz Truss (@trussliz) August 4, 2024

Appearing on LBC’s All Talk podcast, presumably she’ll be trying out different material to the stuff she used at the Republican national convention in the US last month, but who’s to say?

And it prompted no end of fabulous comebacks as you might imagine …

Honest to god, if I’d done what she did you’d never see me again; and yet here she is, cutting about like she isn’t somehow Liz Truss. https://t.co/Hu0R6o1QZb — Gary Brannan (@garybrannan) August 4, 2024

Note to self “Wear old jeans try and appear like a regular citizen. Don’t mention Tufton street or Reaganomics.” — Garry Pickles (@garrypickles) August 4, 2024

“A punishing month-long stint of bold experimental drama, where almost everyone loses thousands of pounds and many participants hate every minute, the Truss government was… [cont. p.94]” https://t.co/rhW5RX1y6L — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) August 4, 2024

Never has the hackneyed old power stance looked quite so much like you’ve wet yourself. https://t.co/Hr4TEmPjeV — Debora Robertson (@lickedspoon) August 4, 2024

Normally the Fringe is busier than that have you crashed that too? — kris ✨✨ (@krxsctr) August 4, 2024

A festival longer than her premiership. https://t.co/EaPbQdrazX — Brian Spilei (@BrianSpanner1) August 4, 2024

Undoubtedly the biggest clown there. — Richard Fenton (@RichFenton) August 4, 2024

Liz’s show, “I Can’t Stop Making A Fucking Prat Of Myself”, is on at The Unpleasance for the full run of 21 days, the second longest comedy show she has ever managed. Tickets £25 (equivalent to £1.50 pre-2022 prices.) “Zero stars – get tae fuck” – A Scotsman. https://t.co/Xge70Ktle2 — Sean Patrick (@seanptellsjokes) August 5, 2024

… but surely no-one said it better than this (and can surely speak for us all).

she always looks so happy with herself i strive for this level of delusion https://t.co/Kr84pdlrmd — ️ (@carbdiem) August 4, 2024

Us too, us too.

And finally, this!

I don’t know who this imposter is but I’m the real Liz Truss! Come see my show at 2:40pm until 25th @JTTedinburgh https://t.co/EUDXjAvlWs https://t.co/mHbNvjP5SY pic.twitter.com/YLkzahyD3M — Nerine Skinner (@nerineskinner) August 4, 2024

