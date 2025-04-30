US donald trump Terry Moran

Donald Trump was interviewed by an actual grown-up with facts and his utterly bewildered response is both the grimmest and funniest thing you’ll watch this week

John Plunkett. Updated April 30th, 2025

Donald Trump marked his 100 days in office with a feature-length sit-down interview with ABC News journalist Terry Moran.

And it turns out Moran is an actual grown up with all of the facts at his fingers. Not only that, he is prepared to use them to correct the president in a way that manages to be both incredibly polite and utterly devastating.

There was no end of highlights to choose from – and we’ll sure we’ll get to a few more of them on these pages – but this moment surely stood head and shoulders above the rest.

It came during their discussion of the tattoos that Kilmar Abrego Garcia – the Maryland father deported to El Salvador from where Trump is refusing to get him back – may or may not (he doesn’t) have on his knuckles.

And Trump’s response to someone actually prepared to fact check him to his face is just an extraordinary watch.

Here’s a little bit of a longer (and even better) clip for context.

Very funny, yes, but also very frightening. And the more times we watch it, the more terrifying it gets.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

