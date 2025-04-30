Donald Trump was interviewed by an actual grown-up with facts and his utterly bewildered response is both the grimmest and funniest thing you’ll watch this week

US donald trump Terry Moran

Donald Trump marked his 100 days in office with a feature-length sit-down interview with ABC News journalist Terry Moran.

And it turns out Moran is an actual grown up with all of the facts at his fingers. Not only that, he is prepared to use them to correct the president in a way that manages to be both incredibly polite and utterly devastating.

There was no end of highlights to choose from – and we’ll sure we’ll get to a few more of them on these pages – but this moment surely stood head and shoulders above the rest.

It came during their discussion of the tattoos that Kilmar Abrego Garcia – the Maryland father deported to El Salvador from where Trump is refusing to get him back – may or may not (he doesn’t) have on his knuckles.

And Trump’s response to someone actually prepared to fact check him to his face is just an extraordinary watch.

Trump when his interviewer fact checks him: ‘Don’t do that. You can’t do that. They’re giving you the big break of a lifetime. I picked you to do the interview because frankly, I’d never heard of you, but you’re not being very nice’ pic.twitter.com/1sw6BMf76N — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 30, 2025

Here’s a little bit of a longer (and even better) clip for context.

TRUMP: He had MS-13 on his knuckles, tattooed! MORAN: That was photoshopped TRUMP: Terry, they’re giving you the big break of a lifetime. I picked you. But you’re not being very nice. pic.twitter.com/NgCpEB8o1S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2025

Very funny, yes, but also very frightening. And the more times we watch it, the more terrifying it gets.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

Trump can’t handle being fact checked. What a chickenshit. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) April 30, 2025

He got fact checked and immediately tried to revoke the man’s gratitude card. Totally stable behavior. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 30, 2025

Trump’s unhinged meltdown on ABC News is just the latest proof of his complete mental collapse doubling down on a photoshopped “MS-13” tattoo lie while bullying Terry Moran for daring to fact-check him. This isn’t leadership; it’s a pathetic display of a fragile ego crumbling… — Siegien (@margaretsiegien) April 30, 2025

“Terry, I gave you an interview. You shouldn’t challenge what I say with that annoying thing called facts.” — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 30, 2025

We need more pushback like this. Good job Terry! — Simon (@SimonUTD11) April 30, 2025

He promptly switches to the mafia boss mode anytime he feels even slightly challenged. — ϽΓΣⱤẛ∁ (@CholericCleric) April 30, 2025

