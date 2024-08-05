News Andrew Pierce daily mail good morning britain

The Daily Mail’s Andrew Pierce asked an MP how his paper had ‘fanned the flames of hate’ and this A++ response was the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2024

To the studios of ITV’s Good Morning Britain, now, where Labour MP for Coventry South Zarah Sultana was invited on to discuss the frankly terrifying far-right riots consuming towns and cities across the UK right now.

And the response of presenters Ed Balls and Kate Garraway and guest pundits, former Labour MP Ben Bradshaw and Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce, in particular their take on Sultana’s assertion that the riots should be labelled Islamophobic, left a great deal to be desired.

It prompted no end of entirely valid criticism.

But we mention it because of one moment in particular, when Daily Mail columnist Pierce took issue with the Labour MP’s assertion that his paper was among those media outlets to have fanned the flames of hate.

And @SaulStaniforth was only to happy to respond to his challenge.

Bravo, @SaulStaniforth!

And just in case Andrew Pierce was struggling to see those Daily Mail front pages, here they are again in close-up for the avoidance of any doubt.

And also this!

We hope that’s of some assistance.

Last word to @mrdavemacleod.

