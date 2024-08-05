The Daily Mail’s Andrew Pierce asked an MP how his paper had ‘fanned the flames of hate’ and this A++ response was the only one you need

News Andrew Pierce daily mail good morning britain

To the studios of ITV’s Good Morning Britain, now, where Labour MP for Coventry South Zarah Sultana was invited on to discuss the frankly terrifying far-right riots consuming towns and cities across the UK right now.

And the response of presenters Ed Balls and Kate Garraway and guest pundits, former Labour MP Ben Bradshaw and Daily Mail columnist Andrew Pierce, in particular their take on Sultana’s assertion that the riots should be labelled Islamophobic, left a great deal to be desired.

“We need to call this racist & we need to call it Islamophobic” Well said @zarahsultana. Zarah is also right to call out the right wing broadcasters & newspapers that have been spreading hate & division for years. The journalist from the toxic racist Mail doesn’t like that #GMB pic.twitter.com/8Ekcezajen — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) August 5, 2024

It prompted no end of entirely valid criticism.

A woman of colour tries to have a serious conversation about racism, Ed Balls constantly interrupts her, then all the men laugh. The failure of the media to understand their own role in this crisis perfectly encapsulated https://t.co/6zgNnY1Gls — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) August 5, 2024

But we mention it because of one moment in particular, when Daily Mail columnist Pierce took issue with the Labour MP’s assertion that his paper was among those media outlets to have fanned the flames of hate.

And @SaulStaniforth was only to happy to respond to his challenge.

Zarah Sultana: “If we look at the front pages of the Daily Mail, and the language that has been used by outlets like the Daily Mail…” Daily Mails Andrew Pierce: “Can you give me an example? Can you give me an example?” pic.twitter.com/7eajOZrOKH — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) August 5, 2024

Bravo, @SaulStaniforth!

And just in case Andrew Pierce was struggling to see those Daily Mail front pages, here they are again in close-up for the avoidance of any doubt.

And also this!

I’ve got the receipts if he wants them https://t.co/8kVguQ9nRK — Stuart Leech (@stuartleech) August 5, 2024

We hope that’s of some assistance.

Last word to @mrdavemacleod.

Andrew Pierce appears to have worked at the Daily Mail for decades without having any idea what is actually in it pic.twitter.com/NKA0ASC5Ga — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) August 5, 2024

