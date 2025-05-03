Donald Trump just posted a picture of himself as the Pope – 17 totally biblical takedowns

US donald trump pope

For an insight into the mind, such as it is, of Donald Trump, look no further than his social media, obviously, where the president does all his deepest thinking.

And if you’re wondering precisely how much of his time he’s dedicating to sorting out the US economy, that kind of thing, then this might very well say it all.

From Donald Trump Truth Social 05/02/25 10:29 PM pic.twitter.com/6BmCkSY1Q8 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 3, 2025

We’re tempted to underline the fact this isn’t a joke, although we’re probably way beyond having to say that sort of thing by now.

This is real pic.twitter.com/Zc3P5p076i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 3, 2025

It prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and these people surely said it best.

This may be the most obscene thing he’s ever done on social media It’s offensive at a level I’m struggling to articulate, but start with the fact that he’s again framing himself as God’s chosen representative on Earth when he is, lest anyone forget, a **serial sexual predator** pic.twitter.com/mvxW3MGw6z — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) May 3, 2025

Sacrilegious (adj.)

: a violation or misuse of what is regarded as sacred. pic.twitter.com/yn5K5n7al6 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) May 3, 2025

Verified real from his Truth Social. Explain to me how this is legitimately a man of faith and not someone making a mockery of all of you who believe. pic.twitter.com/oVgZJaKd9m — BonkDaCarnivore (@BonkDaCarnivore) May 3, 2025

The fucking WHITE HOUSE has Re-tweeted this. https://t.co/nK0Fq6ijnh — BonkDaCarnivore (@BonkDaCarnivore) May 3, 2025

Donald Trump, who has publicly mused about becoming Pope and has received public encouragement from Senator Lindsey Graham, has shared an image of himself in papal attire just days after the death of Pope Francis—a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s treatment of… pic.twitter.com/YswuuFvy0m — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) May 3, 2025

Trump just posted an AI image of himself as the Pope. Instead of working to bring down costs, he’s doing this instead. Nice job, MAGA! You elected a man-child. pic.twitter.com/iXQz41AcDq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 3, 2025

The guy who broke all 10 commandments is posting pictures of himself cosplaying as the next Pope. pic.twitter.com/gsIH7ReEIo — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 3, 2025

