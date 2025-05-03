US donald trump pope

Donald Trump just posted a picture of himself as the Pope – 17 totally biblical takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated May 3rd, 2025

For an insight into the mind, such as it is, of Donald Trump, look no further than his social media, obviously, where the president does all his deepest thinking.

And if you’re wondering precisely how much of his time he’s dedicating to sorting out the US economy, that kind of thing, then this might very well say it all.

We’re tempted to underline the fact this isn’t a joke, although we’re probably way beyond having to say that sort of thing by now.

It prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, and these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2