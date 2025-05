Life names

We’ll never complain about having an ordinary name again having read through this litany of responses people shared whenever they tell someone their name.

Because their name, you see, is just a little bit extraordinary – sometimes a lot – and do people like to reply with the obvious? Of course they do!

1.

“What’s your name?” “April.” “Oh! Like the month!” “Sure.” “April Showers bring May Flowers!” “Ma’am. I’m 48 years old. How many times do you think I’ve heard that one?” https://t.co/uy9kZaPkSv — April (@ReignOfApril) March 28, 2019

2.

“what’s your name?” “ruby” “Ruby ruby ruby ruby AaAAaAHhhH” https://t.co/M14dqLB48e — ruby (@rubysummerr) March 22, 2019

3.

"What's your name?" "Joy." *IMMEDIATELY breaks into singing Joy to the World* (So you've heard of me….) https://t.co/20lglvi4h8 — Joy/DireFoxicorn 🏳️‍🌈 (@DireFoxicorn) March 23, 2019

4.

“What’s your name?” “Eugene.” “That's kind of an older person's name.” “Yeah … I'm name after my grandfather.” “Sooo who was HE named after?” “Actually he was named after the only white doctor in town that would see black patients.” https://t.co/493DqDmyX3 — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) March 28, 2019

5.

"What's your name?" "Adam." "Hey Adam, where's Eve?" ……I will end you old man https://t.co/wZtw4tYWqk — Emrys K. C. Hanson (@Thymbraeus) March 23, 2019

6.

"what's your name?" "summer" OH! do you have a sister name winter? https://t.co/ewEX6x0LIc — sunshine (@cupidtsuki) March 22, 2019

7.

“what’s your name?” “Lana” “HAHA UR NAMES ANAL BACKWARDS” https://t.co/lHEkoPRcU7 — LANA (@r_ocketship) March 22, 2019

8.

9.

“what’s your name” “mary” “mary had a little lamb haha where’s your lamb?” https://t.co/69Gp3ojCrO — mar (@BOUNCEMAR) March 22, 2019

10.

“What’s your name?” “Sophie” “Aw Sophia is such a pretty name!” “Yeah but my name is Sophie, not Sophia” “Oh okay” https://t.co/d96ymZw8uL — Soph 🧡🤍🩷 (@lavenderxsoph) March 23, 2019

11.

"What's your name" "Xai" "???" "I get that a lot." https://t.co/dli3lKpa2q — Xai (@xaichai) March 24, 2019

12.