Nigel Farage just did his very best Poundshop Trump impression and got all the responses he deserved – 13 totally on-point comebacks

It was quite the election night on all sorts of fronts, and one of them was Reform UK winning control of 10 county councils.

They included the previously Labour controlled Durham, where Reform UK leader Nigel Farage took to the stage to give a glimpse of what the council, and the people who live under it, can expect.

Nigel Farage: “Anyone working for Durham County Council on climate change initiatives or diversity, equity & inclusion… should be seeking alternative careers very, very quickly.” pic.twitter.com/99zt1uJw18 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 2, 2025

Peak Poundshop Trump, it got all the comebacks he deserved. And these people surely said it best.

Nothing says “protecting British workers” like threatening their employment https://t.co/EglMwhmmcq — David (@Zero_4) May 2, 2025

The tell is in the language: “Diversity, equality and inclusion” isn’t even a term we use here. This man is being paid to prepare Britain to be utterly hollowed out by American interests. That’s what your so-called patriotism amounts to if you’re a useful idiot voting Reform. https://t.co/cbTBlSJKzC — Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) May 2, 2025

Nigel Farage and his gang are about to learn what a trade union is. https://t.co/OiPPawOOHq — Robert Lloyd (@ClwydEnComu) May 2, 2025

This cunt may as well start wearing nipple-high golfing trousers and slathering his face in creosote, because he’s desperate to be the British Trump. Threatening people working on climate change and EDI initiatives with their jobs like a super tough guy. Fuck him. https://t.co/6UYusoB8fd — Moog (@a_toots) May 2, 2025

I’ll happily support any Durham County Council Worker impacted with free advice on their Constructive Unfair Dismissal claim – I’m sure squandering the Council’s coffers on settling such unnecessary litigation isn’t what voters had in mind — Richard Taylor (@RichTaylor85) May 2, 2025

