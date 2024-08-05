Tommy Robinson complained he didn’t feel safe in his hotel hideaway after fleeing the UK and it was an off-the-scale self-own for the ages

News daily mail riots Tommy Robinson

Spare a thought – only kidding, obviously – for Stephen Yaxley-Lennon AKA Tommy Robinson who took to social media to complain that he didn’t feel safe after the Daily Mail revealed where he was on the run, sorry, on holiday in Cyprus.

The English Defence League founder left the UK after he was released on unconditional bail following his arrest in Kent, prompting a fresh warrant for his arrest after he did not attend a scheduled hearing in a contempt of court case.

The Mail was among a number of media outlets who tracked Robinson down via his social media posts.

On-the-run Tommy Robinson suns himself at hotel while his foot soldiers run riot in protests across Britain https://t.co/fr8eTVs0WA pic.twitter.com/tt8BX7H2Co — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 4, 2024

And it’s fair to say that Robinson, accused of stoking far-right riots from abroad following the Southport knife attack, wasn’t happy.

And the entirety of the internet – well not all of it, just the right and proper bit – said pretty much exactly the same thing and it was an off-the-scale self-own for the ages.

So you’re saying….you found refuge in another country, because you feared for your safety and the safety of your children? Interesting ! https://t.co/mbmZ3kPeai — Zoë Grünewald (@zoe_grunewald) August 4, 2024

Wow, so you’re telling me it’s scary when someone leaks your address and location to the world @TRobinsonNewEra? pic.twitter.com/U9LhdusB4x — Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) August 4, 2024

So you agree? It’s wrong to target people seeking sanctuary in other countries? https://t.co/JmQnKxNp22 pic.twitter.com/62OpgXcv8V — MJ (@brayfordbird) August 4, 2024

Yaxley-Lennon claims he has travelled overseas in search of a safe location for his family. He’s complaining that the actions of others are now compromising that safety. Someone let Alanis Morissette know we’ve got a new verse for her… pic.twitter.com/CUmTYF9dQR — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 4, 2024

