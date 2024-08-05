News daily mail riots Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson complained he didn’t feel safe in his hotel hideaway after fleeing the UK and it was an off-the-scale self-own for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2024

Spare a thought – only kidding, obviously – for Stephen Yaxley-Lennon AKA Tommy Robinson who took to social media to complain that he didn’t feel safe after the Daily Mail revealed where he was on the run, sorry, on holiday in Cyprus.

The English Defence League founder left the UK after he was released on unconditional bail following his arrest in Kent, prompting a fresh warrant for his arrest after he did not attend a scheduled hearing in a contempt of court case.

The Mail was among a number of media outlets who tracked Robinson down via his social media posts.

And it’s fair to say that Robinson, accused of stoking far-right riots from abroad following the Southport knife attack, wasn’t happy.

And the entirety of the internet – well not all of it, just the right and proper bit – said pretty much exactly the same thing and it was an off-the-scale self-own for the ages.

