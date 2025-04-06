Elon Musk’s culture war dog-whistle wasn’t the distraction he’d hoped from the Trump government skip fire – 19 clapbacks

US elon musk

Saturday saw the biggest protests the US has experienced since the 1960s, with ‘Hands off’ marches taking place in every state, as well as in other countries including the UK and Germany.

In cities and states across our country today, millions of Americans made their voices heard loud and clear to the Musk-trump administration:#HandsOff of our benefits!

This is AWESOME!!! pic.twitter.com/tiZWS5huXk — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 5, 2025

Mass protests happening across the United States against the Trump regime. Here you have New York, Florida, DC, Ohio. All 50 states expected to have protests. #3E #Handsoff #FiftyFiftyOne pic.twitter.com/CG95OIbbku — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 5, 2025

The protests against the wrecking ball that Trump and his largest campaign donor, Elon Musk, have taken to jobs, education, civil rights, health programmes, and to the stock markets, are the culmination of weeks of growing unrest.

Despite that, Trump, Musk, and those involved in the leaked Signal chat have been doing a world-class impression of the ‘this is fine’ dog, when it is in fact not fine.

On Friday, Musk indulged in a bit of good old right-wing culture war dog-whistling with this post –

Although the usual Musk lickers queued up to tell him he’s wonderful, it also gave people the perfect opportunity to clap back.

When the stock market is crashing but you don’t want to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/GAQoHGm4pM — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) April 5, 2025

Remember you could get fired for being employed by a government agency Elon didn’t like? That was evil. — Tony VanDongen (@tony_vandongen) April 4, 2025

My pronouns are you’re/ignoring/tariffs — Parmita Mishra (@prmshra) April 4, 2025

Remember when Elon banned using the word C I S ??

Oh wait… it still gets you tagged for “hateful conduct.” — Metal Mark (@MarkMantis) April 4, 2025

Remember when you could get picked up off the street by ICE and thrown into an El Salvador prison without due process? That was beyond dumb. — (((Alan Rosenblatt, PhD))) (@DrDigiPol) April 4, 2025

Remember when people believed robotaxis were next year and made you the richest man in the world? That was dumb. https://t.co/qRX01hht0x pic.twitter.com/ZudM9aXpKa — Peter A. Roselle (@PhenomenalPoto) April 4, 2025

I remember when you demonetized and de-verified me for disagreeing with you on H-1B visas. Good times, Elon. — Sam Parker (@BasedSamParker) April 4, 2025

Remember when you did a nazi salute? Pepperidge farm does. — Justin (LostInSpaceThings) (@JustinLosurdo) April 4, 2025

what if you interacted with any of your 14 children instead of triggering yourself online https://t.co/ZzZNMewXoE — Kat Abughazaleh (@abughazalehkat) April 4, 2025

