US elon musk

Elon Musk’s culture war dog-whistle wasn’t the distraction he’d hoped from the Trump government skip fire – 19 clapbacks

Poke Reporter. Updated April 6th, 2025

Saturday saw the biggest protests the US has experienced since the 1960s, with ‘Hands off’ marches taking place in every state, as well as in other countries including the UK and Germany.

The protests against the wrecking ball that Trump and his largest campaign donor, Elon Musk, have taken to jobs, education, civil rights, health programmes, and to the stock markets, are the culmination of weeks of growing unrest.

Despite that, Trump, Musk, and those involved in the leaked Signal chat have been doing a world-class impression of the ‘this is fine’ dog, when it is in fact not fine.

On Friday, Musk indulged in a bit of good old right-wing culture war dog-whistling with this post –

Remember when you could get canceled for not using the right pronouns? That was dumb.

Although the usual Musk lickers queued up to tell him he’s wonderful, it also gave people the perfect opportunity to clap back.

