The Daily Show reported on Donald Trump’s obsession with the word ‘groceries’, and it was an unexpected item in the dragging area

Donald Trump was recently dragged into the next administration (Trump 3.0?) for a comment about the word ‘groceries’, made as he was explaining how his tariffs will work. Spoiler alert: they won’t.

Here’s a reminder.

Trump: Likewise an old-fashioned term that we use groceries, it's an old-fashioned term, groceries.

A bag with different things in it pic.twitter.com/XhtrwUVeLn — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2025

While he was mocked soundly on social media, it wasn’t until the Daily Show entered the chat that he really got his arse handed to him on a plate. Welcome to their new segment – ‘Mysteries of Trump’s Very Very Large a Brain’. Not a typo.

Michael Kosta clearly has the measure of the man in the Oval Office, and the item scored a bullseye when the Daily Show shared it on Twitter.

This video making fun of Donald Trump for his obsession with the word "groceries" is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/Bb13GfVjlX — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 3, 2025

I was just reminded of the time he thought people needed photo I.D. to buy a loaf of bread. It's hard keeping up with all of his stupid. — Carrie (@NoDramaHere1) April 3, 2025

His brain is completely damaged and he has the IQ of a 5 year old! His vocabulary is very limited! It's disgusting! — Jo Ann Lawrence (@Catslawrence) April 3, 2025

Need a Tesler to get your groceries — Mason (@masonisonx) April 3, 2025

Quite simply one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen #Groceries https://t.co/o0cvmAQfag — Nick O'Brien (@Nick_OBrien_) April 5, 2025

If he were just a little smarter he'd be a nitwit. — Darren Haber, PsyD (@darrenhabermft) April 3, 2025

The orange buffoon’s fascination with groceries reveals he has never had to go shopping for groceries and it’s a completely foreign concept. https://t.co/g9qtzRUPn7 — Telah (@YankeeinNOLA1) April 3, 2025

If you listen to Trump struggle with basic words like Groceries and think he’s not an idiot who tanked the US economy and went golfing this weekend, you’re dumber than Melania https://t.co/Ewl3BzKbVy — MoxKitty (@kitty_mox) April 4, 2025

In a few years people will look at the ramblings of Trump & question how on earth he was elected to anything. In the interim we have to put up with him for 4 years. https://t.co/e3U2tTz4PX — Steve Battlemuch (@Battlemuch4WW) April 3, 2025

Honestly, no one can actually believe trump is smart, right? https://t.co/VctNb213Lc — Jennifer Newell (@WriterJen) April 4, 2025

This would blow his tiny mind.

Don’t let him find out there is an old fashioned word for groceries – victuals. The ‘sound’ of him trying to pronunciate that would be painful — Carolyn (@carolynboardman) April 3, 2025

