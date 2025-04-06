Round Ups finance

The tiny violins are out for the woman ‘forced’ to move to Italy and risk eating pasta because of the UK’s tax laws

Poke Reporter. Updated April 6th, 2025

Canadian entrepreneur Dr Ann Kaplan Mulholland is probably best known as one of the cast of Real Housewives of Toronto, but she is also the founder of the successful iFinance loan company.

She and her husband, renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr. Stephen Mulholland, live in the very beautiful Lympne Castle in Kent, but they own ten other homes, dotted around the world in such desirable destinations as Hawaii and the British Virgin Islands.

After Rachel Reeves’ spring statement, Dr Kaplan Mulholland has been talking to the media about how the non-dom rule changes will affect her, and one of those interviews was with the Times.

‘She explains that she and her husband eat out every night and is worried that “forceful” Italian waiters might push pasta upon her.’

Finance expert Paul Lewis summed it up.

As she has admitted, they can very well afford to stay in England, but they don’t want to pay the extra tax because it’s not a good business decision. Our hearts bleed.

These comments said it best.

