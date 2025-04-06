The tiny violins are out for the woman ‘forced’ to move to Italy and risk eating pasta because of the UK’s tax laws

Round Ups finance

Canadian entrepreneur Dr Ann Kaplan Mulholland is probably best known as one of the cast of Real Housewives of Toronto, but she is also the founder of the successful iFinance loan company.

She and her husband, renowned cosmetic surgeon Dr. Stephen Mulholland, live in the very beautiful Lympne Castle in Kent, but they own ten other homes, dotted around the world in such desirable destinations as Hawaii and the British Virgin Islands.

After Rachel Reeves’ spring statement, Dr Kaplan Mulholland has been talking to the media about how the non-dom rule changes will affect her, and one of those interviews was with the Times.

I interviewed Ann Kaplan Mulholland, a non dom who says she is being forced to moved to Italy She is quite a colourful character The interview is well worth a read: https://t.co/Ba2rL0vnnJ pic.twitter.com/Q9J86Nww20 — Andrew Ellson (@andrewellson) April 5, 2025

‘She explains that she and her husband eat out every night and is worried that “forceful” Italian waiters might push pasta upon her.’

Finance expert Paul Lewis summed it up.

The non-doms who came to the UK to save tax and love living here, are moving to Italy, which they don’t like and fear the food, because they don’t want to pay more tax on their global income https://t.co/JgVKMKMnht the UK they say will lose their lavish spending and investment — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) April 5, 2025

As she has admitted, they can very well afford to stay in England, but they don’t want to pay the extra tax because it’s not a good business decision. Our hearts bleed.

Surely this should have run on 1 April ?

'Rachel Reeves is making us move to Italy'. https://t.co/ZTkMRwLlxU pic.twitter.com/6OaGLFAMrf — Peter Frankopan (@peterfrankopan) April 5, 2025

Fucking hilarious

Entitled millionaire whining about being forced to move from a castle in England to a castle in Italy by @RachelReevesMP because she hates pasta

Can't make that shit up, can we? pic.twitter.com/WoDxWwS50e — Jeremy and Bosco (wag/woof) (@Bosco4Indy) April 5, 2025

Another Telegraph sob story that you all can relate to………. pic.twitter.com/1DynZNxC1K — dave lawrence (@dave43law) April 5, 2025

An immensely rich woman who moved three years ago to the UK to exploit a favourable tax system is leaving after being made to pay tax. She complains that she is having to move to Italy despite not liking the food. Cue the world’s tiniest violin…https://t.co/ZfgQRu1EvE — Ian Birrell (@ianbirrell) April 5, 2025

Rachel Reeves is not making Ann Kaplan Mulholland – net worth £500m – do anything. She's going because she's greedy. pic.twitter.com/z36bnxl1t9 — David__Osland (@David__Osland) April 5, 2025

I fail to see what’s funny about about having to move to Italy when “Kaplan Mulholland is not a big fan of Italy”. I’m deeply moved — Aleksander Nowacki (@iskandermleccha) April 5, 2025

And they'd only just bought a new castle and everything. — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) April 5, 2025

