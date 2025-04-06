Social Media music

Music to cook perfect al dente pasta to, and 10 other weird Spotify playlists

Bruno Cooke. Updated April 6th, 2025

A few days ago, we published a piece about one of the best call-outs for “random fun facts” that has ever graced the Internet.

But there’s a whole other rabbit hole to explore from one of the more popular answers given.

As Twitter user Wassup_Cara_Mel informs us, Barilla Pasta has a Spotify playlist designed to help people cook different types of pasta for exactly the right amount of time. It’s the stuff of genius. Check it out –

And they ain’t lyin’.

Nudged for a link, they delivered one. Reader, we beseech you, investigate this Spotify account.

But that’s not where this ends.

It got us to thinking, what other strange and interesting Spotify playlists are out there? Well, fortunately someone else has got us covered in that department, too.

Enter, Weird Spotify Playlists.

And here are some of the best from their feed.

1. POV: You’re an alien pretending to be human (poorly)

Weird Spotify playlist

Via Twitter/@SpotifyWeird

2. Songs that call out the listener for not listening to the lyrics

3. Sh*tty birthday presents

4. When you forget your name

Weird Spotify playlist

Via Twitter/@SpotifyWeird

5. Songs with lyrics that have nothing to do with the name

6. You are trying to summon Satan with your friends but your mum calls you

Weird Spotify playlist

Via Twitter/@SpotifyWeird

7. A toaster

Weird Spotify playlist

Via Twitter/@SpotifyWeird

8. Helping my friend Liam use the bathroom

Weird Spotify playlist

Via Twitter/@SpotifyWeird

9. Me when I see a cat

10. Songs when they spell the name of the song

Source SpotifyWeird