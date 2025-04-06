Music to cook perfect al dente pasta to, and 10 other weird Spotify playlists

Social Media music

A few days ago, we published a piece about one of the best call-outs for “random fun facts” that has ever graced the Internet.

But there’s a whole other rabbit hole to explore from one of the more popular answers given.

As Twitter user Wassup_Cara_Mel informs us, Barilla Pasta has a Spotify playlist designed to help people cook different types of pasta for exactly the right amount of time. It’s the stuff of genius. Check it out –

Barilla pasta has a Spotify playlist. Each playlist is the exact length of cook time for the varieties of pasta. Press play, drop the noodles, music stops, al dente noodles. https://t.co/tUo6EVBOtH — Wassup_Cara_mel (@Wassup_Cara_Mel) April 1, 2025

And they ain’t lyin’.

Nudged for a link, they delivered one. Reader, we beseech you, investigate this Spotify account.

But that’s not where this ends.

It got us to thinking, what other strange and interesting Spotify playlists are out there? Well, fortunately someone else has got us covered in that department, too.

Enter, Weird Spotify Playlists.

And here are some of the best from their feed.

1. POV: You’re an alien pretending to be human (poorly)

2. Songs that call out the listener for not listening to the lyrics

3. Sh*tty birthday presents

4. When you forget your name

5. Songs with lyrics that have nothing to do with the name

What are you adding? pic.twitter.com/vKs3UtjEha — Weird Spotify Playlists (@SpotifyWeird) February 28, 2025

6. You are trying to summon Satan with your friends but your mum calls you

7. A toaster

8. Helping my friend Liam use the bathroom

9. Me when I see a cat

10. Songs when they spell the name of the song

Songs Where They Spell The Name of The Song pic.twitter.com/Ib9HDiLbfG — Weird Spotify Playlists (@SpotifyWeird) January 8, 2025

