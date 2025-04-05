If you’re late for a video call, it’s probably best not to join it with a bright red mushroom filter on your head – just saying

Life Funny fails

Meetings that could have been an email are the bane of the lives of many workers, but video meetings hold an extra set of problems – one of which is superbly demonstrated in this TikTok, shared by Emily – @heyloudgirl – back in 2023.

She didn’t leave mushroom for doubt that she messed up – but it was very funny, and TikTok users loved it.

My stomach hurts so bad from laughing. 😂 😂 😂 Thank you for this gift. 😂

CreepyAshley

This made me laugh so hard 😂😂😂😂😂 the JUMP you did.

alayna

I had to just stop watching bc it kept getting funnier and I couldn’t breathe. 😂😂😂😂

noelia

When she shared a shot of the reactions of others at the meeting, it went viral, picking up more than six million views in four days, as well as thousands of comments.

Here are a few typical reactions.

1.

I love the lady in the red shirt losing it 😂

KaktusAufBalkon

2.

You would be my favourite work colleague after this 😂😂😂

Lucythespacemermaid

3.

Hysterical OMG. Love these people 🤣🙌🏼

Debbie Tedeschi

4.

the little bounce when she realized was cartoon level perfect.

Play Shinobue

5.

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while.

jalbfue

6.

I have watched this 100 times and cry harder each time.

betty the puggle

7.

I would’ve dropped out of my chair so fast lmfaooo.

Emmalisa Vipersnout

Several people pointed out Mr. Serious at the top.

Guy at the top doesn’t get paid enough to laugh.

Melissa Brits

He’s clearly just not a fun guy.

TikTok user Clem had a question.

How do you remove the filter tho?? My bf went into a meeting with a new job and couldn’t get a cat filter off his body 😰/em>

Which reminded us of this unfortunate lawyer.

Source Emily Image Screengrab, Screengrab