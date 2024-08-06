Gillian Anderson just hilariously cleared up why she kissed David Duchovny before her boyfriend and it’s simply fabulous

Celebrity Gillian Anderson

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Gillian Anderson any more than we already do, she goes and does this.

The star was moved to take to TikTok to finally address the mystery of the 1997 Emmys when she turned to kiss her co-star David Duchovny before her boyfriend – her actual then boyfriend – Rodney Rowland after winning the best actress prize.

Here’s the moment from back in the day, just in case you didn’t see it first time round (although, given that it’s 27 years ago, you could probably do with a refresher, right?)

And here is what Anderson had to say about it on TikTok and it’s all kinds of fabulous.

And here it is again on Twitter, just in case that’s tricky to watch.

you guys said you needed answers pic.twitter.com/5hAtQ0MKpr — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) August 2, 2024

Finally, the truth is out there.

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

‘Rodney was my beard ‘

Emily ‘How many of us were excited by the first bit of this story? ‘

Trix.Ashryver “WE WERE PRACTICALLY MARRIED” i just died.’

JEN ‘the “it was complex” actually killed me ‍’

chay ‘Our chaotic queen is at it again.’

Claire Everett️‍

She is indeed!

Source Gillian Anderson H/T HuffPost @GillianA