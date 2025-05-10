Donald Trump had some exceptionally basic questions about what he’s signing and got people asking how exactly the White House is being run right now

US donald trump

Casual observers of Donald Trump’s second administration might get the impression that he spends the majority of his day sat behind his big desk in the Oval Office being handed executive orders to sign. And then being handed another one.

That’s not entirely fair, obviously. He also likes to watch Fox News while guzzling a Diet Coke (or three) but we don’t get to see that.

But it’s the executive order bit that brings us here, specifically this executive order, about which Trump had such fundamental questions it does rather beg the question – why doesn’t he already know this stuff?

And – most importantly – who’s really in charge?

“What did they do?” — Trump has no idea what he’s signing and has to have it explained to him pic.twitter.com/MvzR782eAZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2025

And here’s exactly what these people made of that.

This is elder abuse. This man has no idea what’s going on. Did I do this right, MAGA? https://t.co/yoF8iAIm33 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) May 9, 2025

Who’s really in charge, that’s the question. — Bill the Beaver (@TrueNorthStr0ng) May 9, 2025

The “I don’t know” President needs his weekend. https://t.co/PebWfdAzvK — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) May 9, 2025

Dude is phoning it in.

Trump is not doing his job as President. — Jenelle V (@JenelleComedy) May 9, 2025

Someone escort Grandpa out of the dayroom and put him back in his room. It’s almost nappy time. — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) May 9, 2025

they bring them to him like a fancy surprise dessert — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) May 9, 2025

So he just learned about a bill in real time and just signed it? LOL he’s not even in charge. — Showtime (@showtimehcky) May 9, 2025

They explain to Donald Trump what he’s signing. Does Trump look like he understands what they are telling him. Why can’t he read it and find out before signing. They could save a step and use an Autopen. — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) May 9, 2025

And also …

Wait, don’t small businesses owners, especially those who own restaurants and places that use industrial refrigerators and large scale walk-ins prefer better energy efficiency? More efficient appliances literally saves money. This is just another give away to corporations. — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) May 9, 2025

Staff explain to Potus: “This is going to actually help our small businesses across the country” sustain their high electricity bills…. — Andrew Revkin ✍ ☮️ (@Revkin) May 9, 2025

In three words …

Source @atrupar