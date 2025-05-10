US donald trump

Donald Trump had some exceptionally basic questions about what he’s signing and got people asking how exactly the White House is being run right now

John Plunkett. Updated May 10th, 2025

Casual observers of Donald Trump’s second administration might get the impression that he spends the majority of his day sat behind his big desk in the Oval Office being handed executive orders to sign. And then being handed another one.

That’s not entirely fair, obviously. He also likes to watch Fox News while guzzling a Diet Coke (or three) but we don’t get to see that.

But it’s the executive order bit that brings us here, specifically this executive order, about which Trump had such fundamental questions it does rather beg the question – why doesn’t he already know this stuff?

And – most importantly – who’s really in charge?

Source @atrupar