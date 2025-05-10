Celebrity David tennant HIGNFY Keir Starmer
David Tennant’s A++ takedown of Keir Starmer on HIGNFY was absolutely killer
We love everything David Tennant does, from Doctor Who to his run-in with Kemi Badenoch via the fabulous Casanova back in the day (younger readers – we know you’re out there – check it out).
So it was naturally a delight to find out he was the guest presenter on this week’s Have I Got News For You, and neither he – nor the programme – disappointed.
And this 21-second clip went especially viral after it was shared by @implausibleblog for reasons which will become obvious.
David Tennant, “Keir Starmer talking at the VE Day commemoration event said: we owe the veterans that can never be fully repaid”
“He could start by giving them back the Winter Fuel Allowance” #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/7KMoJcWTOz
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 9, 2025
Boom.
Good to see David Tennant giving it some!
️⚧️♿️ https://t.co/0oMSZRSqa7
— Transgender Conduit (@ConduitTrans) May 9, 2025
Saw that earlier. David’s ace.
— Nigel Barthorpe ✊️✌️ (@BarthorpeNigel) May 9, 2025
David Tennant. ❤️ https://t.co/fu5lYR8BJP
— @GustavMahler18601911 (@Mahler18601911) May 10, 2025
Watch the whole programme here!
READ MORE
This Brit reporter’s simply brutal ‘with respect’ question for Donald Trump was just magnificent and sent the president into a proper headspin
Source BBC Source H/T @implausibleblog