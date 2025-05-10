Celebrity David tennant HIGNFY Keir Starmer

David Tennant’s A++ takedown of Keir Starmer on HIGNFY was absolutely killer

John Plunkett. Updated May 10th, 2025

We love everything David Tennant does, from Doctor Who to his run-in with Kemi Badenoch via the fabulous Casanova back in the day (younger readers – we know you’re out there – check it out).

So it was naturally a delight to find out he was the guest presenter on this week’s Have I Got News For You, and neither he – nor the programme – disappointed.

And this 21-second clip went especially viral after it was shared by @implausibleblog for reasons which will become obvious.

Boom.

Watch the whole programme here!

Source BBC Source H/T @implausibleblog