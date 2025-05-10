David Tennant’s A++ takedown of Keir Starmer on HIGNFY was absolutely killer

Celebrity David tennant HIGNFY Keir Starmer

We love everything David Tennant does, from Doctor Who to his run-in with Kemi Badenoch via the fabulous Casanova back in the day (younger readers – we know you’re out there – check it out).

So it was naturally a delight to find out he was the guest presenter on this week’s Have I Got News For You, and neither he – nor the programme – disappointed.

And this 21-second clip went especially viral after it was shared by @implausibleblog for reasons which will become obvious.

David Tennant, “Keir Starmer talking at the VE Day commemoration event said: we owe the veterans that can never be fully repaid” “He could start by giving them back the Winter Fuel Allowance” #HIGNFY pic.twitter.com/7KMoJcWTOz — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 9, 2025

Boom.

Good to see David Tennant giving it some!

️‍⚧️♿️‍ https://t.co/0oMSZRSqa7 — Transgender Conduit (@ConduitTrans) May 9, 2025

Saw that earlier. David’s ace. — Nigel Barthorpe ✊️✌️ (@BarthorpeNigel) May 9, 2025

Watch the whole programme here!

