People loved Paul Merton’s magnificent response to the suggestion he could never be Pope

Entertainment HIGNFY Paul merton pope

It was an especially fun episode of Have I Got News For You on Friday night, and this was just one of the reasons why.

Guest hosted by David Tennant it also featured the estimable Miles Jupp and fabulous Channel 4 News presenter, Cathy Newman, and this rather fabulous exchange which began with Kier Starmer and ended somewhere else.

Keir, the Pope & Paul: a Brand new episode hosted by David Tennant, with Miles Jupp & @cathynewman, tonight at 9pm on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/7vTDfZy7fZ — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 9, 2025

And the fury it prompted in some – quite a few, it turns out – quarters just made us enjoy it even more.

Insufferable middle-class leftists blow each other for your entertainment on BBC One. — Rat Pfink (@PfinkRat77409) May 9, 2025

We’re with @cathynewman.

What happened when I became an accidental gooseberry at the PM’s romantic dinner date. Love how the clever @haveigotnews comics played this for laughs!! Watch tonight: https://t.co/XVq4htbWJl — Cathy Newman (@cathynewman) May 9, 2025

And indeed this person.

As this reposte illustrates, Paul Merton is as culturally and politically savvy as anyone you're likely to meet. https://t.co/yw1HrHPeE0 — Julian Vinstri (@clagsborough) May 9, 2025

You can watch the whole episode here! Probably not you though, @PfinkRat77409.

READ MORE

David Tennant’s A++ takedown of Keir Starmer on HIGNFY was absolutely killer

Source BBC H/T @haveigotnews