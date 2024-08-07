News elon musk

Elon Musk is suing advertisers for not advertising on the platform formerly known as Twitter – 22 cries of ‘WTF’

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 7th, 2024

Elon Musk is playing that 4D chess again. He must be, because we poor simple mortals are definitely scratching our heads as we watch his latest antics.

Here’s an explanatory statement from Linda Yaccarino – the puppet of Elon Musk Chief Executive of the company formerly known as Twitter, but formally known as X.

tl;dr – or whatever’s the same thing for when you couldn’t be bothered to listen (or were put off by the Victorian penny theatrical gestures): They’re suing a group of advertisers for not wanting to advertise on the platform. You can read a transcript here.

Musk put it plainly.

We tried peace for 2 years, now it is war

It was good of him to take time out of his busy schedule of beefing with the Prime Minister of the UK.

This was the collective ‘U wot, m8?’ from the internet.

