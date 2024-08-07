Elon Musk is suing advertisers for not advertising on the platform formerly known as Twitter – 22 cries of ‘WTF’

News elon musk

Elon Musk is playing that 4D chess again. He must be, because we poor simple mortals are definitely scratching our heads as we watch his latest antics.

Here’s an explanatory statement from Linda Yaccarino – the puppet of Elon Musk Chief Executive of the company formerly known as Twitter, but formally known as X.

A Message to X Users pic.twitter.com/6bZOYPhWVa — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 6, 2024

tl;dr – or whatever’s the same thing for when you couldn’t be bothered to listen (or were put off by the Victorian penny theatrical gestures): They’re suing a group of advertisers for not wanting to advertise on the platform. You can read a transcript here.

Musk put it plainly.

It was good of him to take time out of his busy schedule of beefing with the Prime Minister of the UK.

This was the collective ‘U wot, m8?’ from the internet.

1.

Oh oh. Karen wants to see the manager. pic.twitter.com/UelDGjbHYb — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 6, 2024

2.

I also would like to announce I am suing every casting director who didn’t cast me in their projects. — ʟᴜᴋᴇ ʙᴀʀɴᴇᴛᴛ ‍ (@LukeBarnett) August 6, 2024

3.

4.

This might be the most pathetic thing in history. https://t.co/Ur64KuSXVd — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) August 6, 2024

5.

6.

Pretty soon, he'll sue you if you don't buy a Tesla. https://t.co/jriaZ8Tlic — Kees van der Leun  (@Sustainable2050) August 6, 2024

7.

people genuinely think he’s a genius https://t.co/RDoyPnlg5c — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) August 6, 2024

8.

Hope Kristy Kreme doesn’t sue me for going on a diet! pic.twitter.com/mqvWtGyoIw — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 6, 2024

9.

X's pitch of "Please advertise with us, if you ever stop even for a minute we will get Congress to investigate you and then sue" sounds like a great way to attract new companies to advertise https://t.co/5I3QD5Nsgj — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 6, 2024

10.

I can’t explain why but the hand gestures are knocking me sick https://t.co/Bsoq4mdq8y — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 6, 2024

11.