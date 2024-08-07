Lee Anderson defended the rioters by saying ‘we all do daft things when we’re young’ and the internet responded as one

Politics lee anderson riots

To the world of Reform UK chief whip (total MPs: five) Lee Anderson, who, it probably won’t surprise you to learn, reckons everyone’s being far too harsh on the rioters who have been terrorising communities in towns and cities up and down the country this week.

The former Conservative MP told GB News – who else? – it was basically youthful high jinks after one too many pints (we paraphrase only slightly. No, really).

Chief whip of Reform UK Lee Anderson on GB News said “British working class lads out throwing stones and damaging things aren’t far right thugs” He goes on to downplay their actions, saying they have “probably had one too many and got involved with the wrong crowd” Anderson… pic.twitter.com/3Sk3dDyiqx — GB News Spin Room (@GBNewsSpin) August 6, 2024

And the entirety of the internet – not all of it, just the right thinking bit – replied as one.

1.

“We all do daft things when we are young “ says @LeeAndersonMP_ Trust me Lee me and my mates never tried to burn a fucking hotel down with kids in it SHAME ON YOU. SHAME ON YOU LEE ANDERSON. PRICK ! https://t.co/q3gEv3JwpC — Spencer Melia (@SpencerMelia) August 6, 2024

2.

I did a fair few daft things in my youth but none of them included being involved in a race riot, setting fire to a fucking hotel or throwing bricks at the police https://t.co/wfAtogv3Ca — Duchess Gemma (MTE) aka Ms Tonks (@gemmagould) August 7, 2024

3.

Genuinely shocking. And reprehensible that he clearly has no care or empathy towards the communities who were frightened and besieged by gangs of marauding, violent racists. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) August 6, 2024

4.

An MP finding excuses for violent thugs. An utter disgrace. https://t.co/th03Aa7l7B — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) August 6, 2024

5.

Lee Anderson’s right. Who among us can honestly say that WE never burned down a library, got a Swastika tattoo and looted a Greggs whilst chanting “P*ki’s out!” when we were young? #UKRiots #FaragesRiots #FarageThugs https://t.co/bEINw1TPzK — Nathan Virica-James (@BVDBABY) August 7, 2024

6.

Did some stupid shit when I was younger and drunk. Being a racist and rioting was not amongst them — Ash Tray Spudbishop Of Wùlferhampton (@AshAshman1) August 6, 2024

7.