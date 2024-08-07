Politics lee anderson riots

Lee Anderson defended the rioters by saying ‘we all do daft things when we’re young’ and the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated August 7th, 2024

To the world of Reform UK chief whip (total MPs: five) Lee Anderson, who, it probably won’t surprise you to learn, reckons everyone’s being far too harsh on the rioters who have been terrorising communities in towns and cities up and down the country this week.

The former Conservative MP told GB News – who else? – it was basically youthful high jinks after one too many pints (we paraphrase only slightly. No, really).

And the entirety of the internet – not all of it, just the right thinking bit – replied as one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2