A reporter asked Trump about the Qatari jet, and he started wittering on about golf – 21 impressive shots

US donald trump

News that Donald Trump will accept the gift of a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar didn’t go down too well with people who don’t like things that look a little too bribey.

BREAKING: Donald Trump boards the $400M luxury jet, that the Qatar government "gifted" him – for the first time. pic.twitter.com/chuNn8eyjJ — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) May 12, 2025

The ‘palace in the sky’ will initially serve as Air Force One, but will be assigned for his personal use after he leaves office.

Jared got $2 billion from the Saudis. Ivanka got Chinese trademarks. Now a jet from Qatar? Y’all running a global yard sale? pic.twitter.com/A5L3V2HIWi — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 12, 2025

People are also concerned about the security aspects.

Greek mythology never more relevant… New Airforce One arrives from Qatar pic.twitter.com/pdnz74SSoL — S Sebag Montefiore (@simonmontefiore) May 12, 2025

As he signed an executive order to lower the price of medications, ABC – who broke the jet story – asked him about it, and he was not a happy bunny. He had an analogy to share – not a good analogy, but an analogy nonetheless.

Reporter: What do you have say to people who view that luxury jet as a personal gift to you. Trump: You are ABC fake news. You should be embarrassed.. There was a golfer and he had a motto: when they give you a putt, you say thank you very much… a lot of people are stupid,… pic.twitter.com/V2jgAAGohW — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2025

“When they give you a putt, you say, ‘thank you very much.’ You pick up your ball and you walk to the next hole.”

As far as we’re aware, golf doesn’t have an Emoluments Clause. At least he didn’t try to make this all about sharks.

Here’s Twitter’s reaction.

1.

Donald Trump is having a meltdown about ABC News asking him about the jet that Qatar is giving him. Says it all.pic.twitter.com/jfFlopGAiX — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 12, 2025

2.

The correct thing to do, as the leader of a nation, is to say "Thank you for the offer, but I cannot accept because of the appearance of impropriety." Especially since he's a convicted felon with a reputation for doing shady, grifty shit. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 12, 2025

3.

All you need to know. https://t.co/A9cno07ZZM — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) May 12, 2025

4.

BREAKING: Trump just melted down when asked if he’ll keep the $400M luxury plane Qatar is gifting him. “You’re ABC fake news. You should be embarrassed asking that question.” Classic Trump: caught red-handed, lashes out, hopes you won’t notice the crime. We noticed. pic.twitter.com/lW6TxapO52 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 12, 2025

5.

“I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer.” Truer words have never been spoken by Trump! But legality is a constitutional test—not a personality test. Is this a present “of any kind whatever” from a foreign state? It is—so Trump must seek Congressional consent. https://t.co/KXGz8h8exY — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) May 12, 2025

6.

So, a $400,000,000 luxury jet is just like a gimme putt, huh? I'll just have to take a cheater's word on that

I play clean, so I wouldn't know — John the Cliff Dweller (@STFUabtChicago) May 12, 2025

7.

Trump's deflection on the luxury jet gift is a classic evasion, ignoring ethical concerns and potential conflicts of interest with his Middle East business deals. Accepting such gifts from foreign governments undermines U.S. integrity. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) May 12, 2025

8.

Btw, he didn’t finish his sciatic signature on that EO, meaning it’s null and void. Because he’s pained by the question and got distracted, so he focused on his usual cock and bull story, golf and putt lies! — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) May 12, 2025

9.

The president considers it a great imposition to ride on Air Force One. Poor thing. It lacks the amenities of an “air palace.” He says he’d be “stupid” to turn it down, which is how he views abiding by the Constitution. https://t.co/3Uf1x3m5pe — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) May 12, 2025

10.

The difference here is it’s not a putt. It’s a $400 MILLION aircraft being gifted by a foreign government (I’m sure out of the goodness of their heart ). ABC shouldn’t be embarrassed. You should. Of course you need to feel shame first in order to be embarrassed. — Geek Media (@GeekMediaHub) May 12, 2025

11.