A reporter asked Trump about the Qatari jet, and he started wittering on about golf – 21 impressive shots

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 13th, 2025

News that Donald Trump will accept the gift of a $400 million luxury jet from Qatar didn’t go down too well with people who don’t like things that look a little too bribey.

The ‘palace in the sky’ will initially serve as Air Force One, but will be assigned for his personal use after he leaves office.

People are also concerned about the security aspects.

As he signed an executive order to lower the price of medications, ABC – who broke the jet story – asked him about it, and he was not a happy bunny. He had an analogy to share – not a good analogy, but an analogy nonetheless.

“When they give you a putt, you say, ‘thank you very much.’ You pick up your ball and you walk to the next hole.”

As far as we’re aware, golf doesn’t have an Emoluments Clause. At least he didn’t try to make this all about sharks.

Here’s Twitter’s reaction.

