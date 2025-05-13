News the times

The home-buying tip shared by these 20-something siblings will be living rent-free in all our heads

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 13th, 2025

Siblings George and Jess Robbin have recently bought a four-bedroom flat in Clapham for the princely sum of £511,250. Well done to them.

They then gave an interview to the Times on how they managed to pull off this difficult feat in such a tricky time for house-buyers – and at the ages of 23 and 25.

You’ll never guess how they did it.

“Both had saved up about £13,000 each — Jess used a cash Isa while George used a stocks and shares Isa — for the deposit. They didn’t use a Lifetime Isa, which is a tax-free savings account designed for first-time buyers (and for those saving for retirement) because these accounts can only be used to buy a property worth up to £450,000 and they knew that they would exceed this limit buying in London.

Their parents gifted £82,000 towards the deposit as well.”

Oh, okay – you probably did guess that, since the bank of mum and dad or rich grandma is the secret formula in just about every Times and Telegraph ‘How we bought a house at a stupidly young age’ article.

Tweeters rolled their eyes and posted their thoughts.

This delightfully tongue-in-cheek comment summed up people’s feelings on the matter.

