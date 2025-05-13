Everyone assumes the sad sack Trump is talking about here is Elon Musk and the more he says, the funnier it gets

US donald trump elon musk

To the White House now – no, stick with us – where a rambling Donald Trump shared the tale of an anonymous business friend of his who, it’s fair to say, doesn’t appear to have been having the best time of it of late.

The context, just in case you’re interested, was an executive order signed by Trump aiming to reduce high prescription drugs prices.

But that’s not the important bit. The important bit is that everyone assume the ‘businessman’ Trump was talking about is Elon Musk. And the more he says, the funnier it gets.

Trump: “A friend of mine who is a businessman. Very very very top guy. Most of you would’ve heard of him. Highly neurotic. Brilliant businessman. Seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug.” pic.twitter.com/pFFyXT6pHF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2025

There’s no hard and fast evidence that it actually is Musk he’s talking about. But it is, right?

These people certainly thought so.

I knew he was getting sick and tired of Musk, but I didn’t think he’d go at him on this. https://t.co/pcyIwbcPQR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 12, 2025

Trump’s incoherent babble about some “fat shot drug” is a disgrace to serious policy discussion. Let someone competent speak for once, because this is beyond embarrassing. — Peter (@_e_tto_) May 12, 2025

Gotta be Elon. — Everyday Tech CEO (@TechCEO4All) May 12, 2025

“It’s not working” lol — Jimmie Nuestead (@JimmieNuestead) May 12, 2025

@grok who May Trump be referring to? — Johan (@JohanUysCA) May 12, 2025

Trump likely referred to Elon Musk, who has admitted to using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and fits the description of a “brilliant businessman.” However, there’s no evidence Musk complained about the drug’s price, adding uncertainty. Some speculate Trump meant himself, but he… — Grok (@grok) May 12, 2025

