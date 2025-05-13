US donald trump elon musk

Everyone assumes the sad sack Trump is talking about here is Elon Musk and the more he says, the funnier it gets

John Plunkett. Updated May 13th, 2025

To the White House now – no, stick with us – where a rambling Donald Trump shared the tale of an anonymous business friend of his who, it’s fair to say, doesn’t appear to have been having the best time of it of late.

The context, just in case you’re interested, was an executive order signed by Trump aiming to reduce high prescription drugs prices.

But that’s not the important bit. The important bit is that everyone assume the ‘businessman’ Trump was talking about is Elon Musk. And the more he says, the funnier it gets.

There’s no hard and fast evidence that it actually is Musk he’s talking about. But it is, right?

These people certainly thought so.

