Richard Tice wants to force people into social care work under threat of losing their benefits. What could possibly go wrong?

Reform UK MP Richard Tice has been banging the ‘benefit scroungers’ drum for years. He has often repeated the accusation that people are opting for a ‘cushy’ lifestyle at the expense of the taxpayer, despite a complete lack of evidence.

He recently brought it up again during an interview with LBC’s Tom Swarbrick.

‘You can’t make a lifestyle choice to sit on your backside and watch telly whilst people pay your benefits.’@TiceRichard wants people out of work to train in social care, or it’s ‘end of benefits.’ pic.twitter.com/oHdem0uzBg — LBC (@LBC) May 12, 2025

While we wholeheartedly support free training for anyone who wants to go into social care, and we applaud them for it, we’d prefer for the vulnerable not to be tended to by someone who has been forced into the job under threat of being driven into poverty.

That was only one of the issues with his plan.

1.

Tice has no concept of care work, the physical demands, the needs, the fact that it does not suit many for all of the right reasons.

Force people in to it you do those who need care a disservice

In a Reform dictatorship you will retrain for service in care or lose your benefits… — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 12, 2025

2.

How would that work for disabled people? https://t.co/yAGz9gXjIl — Dr :. #Autism or #dyslexia. Anxiety kills (@draevans) May 12, 2025

3.

And if they aren't suited to work in Social Care?? Shall we saddle the most vulnerable in society with them anyway? — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) May 12, 2025

4.

.@TiceRichard was privately educated & born into a family steeped in property development wealth. It’s interest how those whose financial status stems from their parents feel they can be a moral arbiter of those generally suffering indignity & impoverishment of being on benefits. https://t.co/cgCoAgjs2e — Lukey Stanger #COYS #COYS #COYS (@lukey_stanger) May 13, 2025

5.

Highlights how dumb Tice is

Maybe get him to do a week in a social care job abd let's see how long he survives actually working for a living instead of inheriting daddy's company — dave lawrence (@dave43law) May 13, 2025

6.

Oh great. A load of disgruntled workers who don’t want to be there looking after my granny. That’s going to work — CaroLondon #Rejoiner #GTTO (@carobootoo) May 12, 2025

7.

Social Care is a vocation, there’s a distinction between that, and a “Job” (such as shop work etc…) NB: nothing wrong with shop work, it was simply an example — shaun Watchorn (@watchornshaun2) May 12, 2025

8.