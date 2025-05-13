A non-Brit asked what the hell they were meant to do with a tin of golden syrup and the answers were sweet as

Life British r/AskUK

As we’ve previously discussed, the UK is a mystifying place to people from other countries, with all sorts of arcane traditions and baffling rules that can be very hard to get to grips with. But it turns out we confuse people right down to the smallest domestic details, which came to light after user happymealburger posted this on the AskUK subreddit:

Guys, what do we do with Golden Syrup? For context, I am not from the UK and golden syrup was just not a thing where I grew up. My partner bought a bottle of golden syrup for a pudding recipe, and since then it’s just been sitting in the back of our cupboard. What do you do with golden syrup?

What indeed? The debate began with this entertaining exchange about flapjacks:

‘Came here to say flapjacks, can you even make them without syrup?!’

–verykindzebra

‘I knew a vegan who made flapjacks utterly devoid of sugar. It was like eating a gravel driveway.’

–8racoonsInABigCoat

‘That’s nothing to do with being vegan, golden syrup is vegan. That person just likes to suffer.’

–Striking_Grapefruit9

And then continued as Britishly as you’d expect…

‘You’re already doing the right thing – traditionally you let a tin of golden syrup sit in the back of a cupboard until it becomes so crystallised that you need to pry the lid off with a screwdriver, like an old tin of paint. Once you’ve finally got the lid off, you’ve forgotten why you were trying to open it in the first place, so you dip your finger in to have a little, replace the lid, then forget about it for another five years.’

–AirBiscuitBarrel

‘You’ve first got to chisel it from your cupboard where it ran down the side of the tin from last time.’

–beech1987

‘Then you notice the black treacle lurking in there and realise it’s from 1936.’

–_magnetic_north_

‘I have an unopened tin of treacle in my cupboard, I can’t remember why I bought it or what I could use it for. So there it shall live, forever.’

–GiftOdd3120

‘I mean, are you even British if you haven’t got a 20 year old tin of golden syrup stuck to the shelf at the back of a kitchen cupboard?’

–Malteser_soul

‘My house came with one.’

–mcsnoogins2612

