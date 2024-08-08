A David Brent impersonator was invited to a wedding and it went as hilariously cringe as you’d imagine

Videos david brent weddings

As fans of The Office know, David Brent is a boss first, friend second, entertainer third. But is he a wedding guest fourth?

Well, almost. Tim Oliver isn’t the real David Brent, as played by Ricky Gervais in the much-loved BBC sitcom, but he is a professional impersonator of the comedy character.

You might have seen him on your social media feeds making appearances at corporate gigs, but he recently grabbed the internet’s attention by attending a wedding. And as you can see in this video posted by X account @screenrotpod, he’s got the voice and mannerisms down to an art.

Happiest day of your life. Fact. pic.twitter.com/6qUJES14Qt — The Screen Rot Podcast (@screenrotpod) August 7, 2024

In fact the only thing that’s missing is Brent’s awkward moves during the happy couple’s first dance. Although maybe that would be going too far. Either way, the internet laughed and winced in equal measure. Which surely means the impression was a resounding success?

me seeing someone’s job is being off-putting at weddings https://t.co/Wlu9xm5h5x pic.twitter.com/C6qWdTZ4GW — lullie (@lulliesuss) August 7, 2024

I think he could be my favourite person out there right now https://t.co/WCYoLtPoOv — Andy (@_andrewkerr_) August 7, 2024

I went to a wedding that had a Gordon Ramsay impersonator. He looked more like Toby Jones and just walked around saying “fuck”. Embarrassing. https://t.co/0XTnCDf4fM — Awkward Egg (@sleepwalkingdog) August 7, 2024

Best thing ive ever seen. The voice done me!!! https://t.co/eNhWXol1XT — Leon Rousseau (@LeonRousseau10) August 7, 2024

Might put it in my will that I want him at my funeral https://t.co/qk9bRrmeyQ — Gilles (@OldGilles) August 7, 2024

Okay I want this guy at my wedding when I eventually get married https://t.co/90Dshzrhyf — Tom (@TomJCocker) August 7, 2024

Hes really nailed the voice tbf. https://t.co/rw1Xr1X8ii — Northvillan (@northvillan) August 7, 2024

I love this geezer is making a pound note out of this….one day, someone will go ‘There goes David Brent. I must remember to thank him.’” https://t.co/5is0bpNDcT — (@Michael_LFC78) August 7, 2024

The real star of the video. Rocking up to a wedding wearing an Under Armour tee. Major league confidence. pic.twitter.com/tKCPS5SWtH — AK (@KnowlesyCPFC) August 7, 2024

Best part is, some people don’t know that he’s a character people think he’s a real guest of the wedding haha!!! — Andy Madine (@AndyMadine) August 7, 2024

The slow camera pan to him on the table is one of the funniest things I’ve seen. — Hallion Battalion (@thatweecafe) August 7, 2024

And if you want ‘David Brent’ to come along to your wedding or funeral or whatever, find him on TikTok here!

Source @screenrotpod