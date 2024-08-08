Videos david brent weddings

A David Brent impersonator was invited to a wedding and it went as hilariously cringe as you’d imagine

Dominic Carter. Updated August 8th, 2024

As fans of The Office know, David Brent is a boss first, friend second, entertainer third. But is he a wedding guest fourth?

Well, almost. Tim Oliver isn’t the real David Brent, as played by Ricky Gervais in the much-loved BBC sitcom, but he is a professional impersonator of the comedy character.

You might have seen him on your social media feeds making appearances at corporate gigs, but he recently grabbed the internet’s attention by attending a wedding. And as you can see in this video posted by X account @screenrotpod, he’s got the voice and mannerisms down to an art.

In fact the only thing that’s missing is Brent’s awkward moves during the happy couple’s first dance. Although maybe that would be going too far. Either way, the internet laughed and winced in equal measure. Which surely means the impression was a resounding success?

And if you want ‘David Brent’ to come along to your wedding or funeral or whatever, find him on TikTok here!

Source @screenrotpod