People are taking the absolute mick out of this pic of Andrew Tate and we’re here for it – 17 top takes

We are, as you might expect, completely against body shaming of any kind. But we’re prepared to make an exception when it comes to arch-misogynist and Nigel Farage Information Service Andrew Tate, who has a long history of body shaming other people.

Somebody took a screenshot from a video of his latest nonsensical bleatings and everybody made the same point about his seeming lack of a, erm, point.

Here’s the pic in full, if you can stomach it.

We’re sure you can see the issue – or not, as the case may be. So could these people.

1.

Drag queens will write dissertations on this tuck technique… pic.twitter.com/uLt2RnPXBl — Roger ZenAF (@RogerZenAF) August 8, 2024

2.

Say what you want about Andrew Tate. But he’s fucking unreal at Pole Vaulting….. pic.twitter.com/kacogGi4LY — Craig (@meh_musings) August 8, 2024

3.

Well, this explains a lot. It’s evidently like a Porsche’s bonnet down there. pic.twitter.com/OLYJUqAJ8H — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) August 7, 2024

4.

There's no budgie in that bikini — Rachey (@Mrs_R_Spectre) August 8, 2024

5.

If I were a man, and had such an unfortunately small appendage, I would simply not manspread in knickers pic.twitter.com/u9EB87VcKx — Madelaine Hanson (@MadelaineLucieH) August 7, 2024

6.

7.

This might explain some things. Tate has an innie instead of an outie. — Feminist Wild (@FeminineWild) August 8, 2024

8.

Flatter than a Ken doll. pic.twitter.com/z1mi0CjvRS — Jake (@ToryWipeout) August 7, 2024

9.