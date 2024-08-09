Twitter Andrew tate twitter

People are taking the absolute mick out of this pic of Andrew Tate and we’re here for it – 17 top takes

David Harris. Updated August 9th, 2024

We are, as you might expect, completely against body shaming of any kind. But we’re prepared to make an exception when it comes to arch-misogynist and Nigel Farage Information Service Andrew Tate, who has a long history of body shaming other people.

Somebody took a screenshot from a video of his latest nonsensical bleatings and everybody made the same point about his seeming lack of a, erm, point.

Here’s the pic in full, if you can stomach it.

We’re sure you can see the issue – or not, as the case may be. So could these people.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2