Donald Trump Jr threw shade at Tim Walz for not kissing his wife and the entirety of the internet replied as one

The evidence continues to mount that Tim Walz was a rather more effective choice of running mate for Kamala Harris than JD Vance was for Donald Trump, but then you’d probably expect nothing less.

So much so that Republicans are doing anything they can to throw shade at Walls, including this from Donald Trump Jr who attempted to mock the Democratic governor for the way he greeted his wife, Gwen, on stage.

Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys pic.twitter.com/PHAKNEUF3H — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024

And pretty much the entirety of the internet – well, nearly all of it – replied as one.

1.

2.

Very shrewd for the Trump team to center the election on "which candidate has a truly authentic and loving spousal relationship?" https://t.co/vLK8ouTnRT — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 11, 2024

3.

Where's Melania been lately? pic.twitter.com/PwRfM1NYdI — The Sassiest Minx in MN (@SassiestMinx) August 11, 2024

4.

Totally normal for a wife to hold a husband's hand. https://t.co/sHvNF7dtyK pic.twitter.com/cJs8nvdHA7 — KevinlyFather (@KevinlyFather) August 11, 2024

5.

What do you or your dad know about greeting wives? You might want to sit this one out – weirdos. — (@ChidiNwatu) August 11, 2024

6.

Since Don Jr decided he wanted to ridicule public affection between Walz and his wife, here is a montage of clips from the love affair that is Donald and Melania. pic.twitter.com/OlvlJELIkE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 11, 2024

7.

8.

Treatment of a wife is probably a matter you and family best not weigh in on. — Amy Siskind ️‍ (@Amy_Siskind) August 11, 2024

9.

And also …

Where’s your mom buried https://t.co/ENavujRMxl — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) August 11, 2024

Oh yes.

Didn't your dad bury your mom on his golf course? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 11, 2024

And finally.

Now, I don't want to be accused of spreading conspiracy theories, but I gotta say it: I don't think that's really Melania. pic.twitter.com/F3RRYz3aRr — PaulleyTicks (@PaulleyTicks) August 11, 2024

