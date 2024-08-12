US donald trump jr Tim Walz

Donald Trump Jr threw shade at Tim Walz for not kissing his wife and the entirety of the internet replied as one

John Plunkett. Updated August 12th, 2024

The evidence continues to mount that Tim Walz was a rather more effective choice of running mate for Kamala Harris than JD Vance was for Donald Trump, but then you’d probably expect nothing less.

So much so that Republicans are doing anything they can to throw shade at Walls, including this from Donald Trump Jr who attempted to mock the Democratic governor for the way he greeted his wife, Gwen, on stage.

And pretty much the entirety of the internet – well, nearly all of it – replied as one.

Source @DonaldJTrumpJr